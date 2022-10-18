NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- The Athletic’s Matt Barrows doesn’t see the 49ers being particularly active at the trade deadline unless a chance to trade for an offensive tackle comes up.
- He adds that’s also a need for 2023 with starting RT Mike McGlinchey scheduled for free agency, along with safety, depth at tight end and restocking the defensive line.
- 49ers S Talanoa Hufanga is in the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms on Monday. Hufanga was cleared to return to the game on Sunday. (Nick Wagoner)
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says CB Charvarius Ward will be day-to-day this week with a groin injury. McGlinchey will also be day-to-day with a calf injury. (Wagoner)
Cardinals
- Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said the team adding WR Robbie Anderson had a lot to do with losing WR Marquise Brown for an extended period of time: “Yeah, I think so. Had an opportunity to get a guy that brings some speed and that dynamic that Hollywood has and so we’ll kind of see where he fits in.” (Josh Weinfuss)
- Kingsbury said Anderson will have a limited package if he plays Thursday night. (Weinfuss)
- Kingsbury is open to changing up play-calling duties: “You know, I’m open to anything that helps us win and score more points. So, we’re gonna see where everything goes. But yeah, whatever it takes to win. I’m all for it.” (Weinfuss)
- Kingsbury alluded to OL Rodney Hudson being a game-time decision: “I think it’ll be close. I don’t know if it’s 50-50 but it’ll be close. He didn’t feel great Sunday when we got him out there and so we’ll see how he feels the next couple of days.” (Weinfuss)
- Kingsbury said OL Max Garcia will fill in at left guard for OL Justin Pugh. If Hudson can’t go, OL Sean Harlow will pick up another start in his place. (Bob McManaman)
Rams
- Rams DB Grant Haley has a Grade 2 ACL sprain in his knee, HC Sean McVay says. He’ll be out several weeks after a stay on injured reserve. (Greg Beacham)
- McVay said the team has explored trade possibilities for RB Cam Akers: “There’s been calls made. There’s exploration, discussions as it relates to the possibility of him playing for another team… Whether that ends up happening today, tomorrow or never all are very likely possibilities as well. If that doesn’t come to fruition I would never say him coming back and figuring out the best way to be able utilize him and him be the best player he’s capable of is off the table.” (Gary Klein)
Seahawks
- Per the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar, the Seahawks tweaked their defensive scheme a little bit to focus on more single gap instead of two-gap responsibilities, which worked quite well in the 19-9 win against the Cardinals and for DL Poona Ford in particular, who had two tackles for loss and a sack.
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said of Ford: “He is a better edge player than he is a two-gap player in the middle of guys. So, we were able to help him there some in the game, and that was a bit of the difference.”
- Once again, the Seahawks leaned on a 3-3-5 package that swapped LB Cody Barton out for a nickel corner and OLBs Uchenna Nwosu and second-rounder Boye Mafe. Dugar points out Carroll didn’t have much to say about it, indicating it’ll be a big part of the Seahawks’ plans moving forward and he doesn’t want to give any tips.
- Seahawks WR D’Wayne Eskridge also had an encouraging performance with a career-best three catches for 39 yards, per Carroll: “The last two weeks, he’s done a really good job. We want him to be involved, and you can see why. He looks good, he’s quick and explosive and all of that, and we can’t wait to include him more as we go.”
- The Seahawks worked out free agent WR Easop Winston and later signed him to the practice squad. (Doug Kyed)
