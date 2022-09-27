NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks Sale

49ers

49ers LB Azeez Al-Shaair has an MCL sprain that is similar to RB Elijah Mitchell ‘s. No surgery is required. Mitchell’s injury was expected to keep him out for around eight weeks. (Matt Maiocco)

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said DL Rashard Lawrence had surgery on his hand and will miss time. (Darren Urban)

Rams

Rams sixth-round CB Derion Kendrick is still in the concussion protocol, according to HC Sean McVay . (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Seahawks

The Seahawks have said they’re not for sale yet but it seems to be only a matter of time, as Colts owner Jim Irsay let the cat out of the bag when asked what the next NFL team for sale would be.

“There’s going to be a few,” Irsay said via Bloomberg’s Kameron Leech and Scarlet Fu. “Seattle — with Paul Allen my friend unfortunately passing away and that team is in a trust — is going to become available I’d imagine in the 2024 range.”

The reason for that timing is there’s a law in Washington mandating 10 percent of the proceeds for any sale of the team go to the state if done before May of 2024. The Broncos just sold for $4.65 billion, so that’d be a hefty chunk for the trust to fork over. Prices are expected to balloon even more in the future.

“You’ll never regret the price you paid for the team,” Irsay said. “Anyone that got [the Broncos] for under $8 billion, they got them for a heck of a deal.”

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said Tariq Woolen had a great game on Sunday, while defensive linemen Darryl Johnson and second-rounder Boye Mafe will also play more going forward. ( CBhad a great game on Sunday, while defensive linemenand second-rounderwill also play more going forward. ( John Boyle