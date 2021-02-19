NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Cardinals

Cardinals WRs coach Shawn Jefferson told reporters that he hasn’t had any discussions with veteran WR Larry Fitzgerald regarding his decision to potentially retire.

“He texted me and said, ‘Hey coach, looking forward to meeting with you, talking with you.’ That was the extent of our conversation so I have no insight on what he’s going to do, where he’s leaning, anything like that,” Jefferson said, via Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com. “I thought it was very classy of him, he called and congratulated me. He said he’ll find time to talk whenever he has time. This is the offseason period and I try not to bother guys during this time. As we all know, this kid is the ultimate professional and I’m just looking forward to talking with him.”

Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler call Cardinals DE Haason Reddick ‘s $14.6 million franchise tag a “relative bargain” after recording 12.5 sacks last season.

‘s $14.6 million franchise tag a “relative bargain” after recording 12.5 sacks last season. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said on Thursday he also has no update on Fitzgerald’s plans for 2021. (Bob McManaman)

