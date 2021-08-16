NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan couldn’t wait to go back and watch the video of the 49ers 19-16 preseason loss to the Chiefs, while noting that he was excited to go back and review QB Trey Lance‘s first NFL game action.

“Almost all of the plays. There’s a bunch of stuff that I’m real excited to watch with Trey,” Shanahan said, via San Francisco Chronicle. “It was good have him out there, but I can’t wait to watch it with him, so we can get his eyes on the right spots and coach him up on everything.”

On the first play of the second possession, Lance executed the play-action nicely while rolling to his left, before throwing finding WR Trent Sherfield across the field for an 80-yard touchdown pass.

“We all know that Trey has the ability to play well and to do some special things, being in practice, and you saw a little bit in the game, but that’s not playing quarterback in the NFL,” Shanahan said. “You have to have the ability to get into the club, but it’s how you respond to adversity and how you can play over the course of a game. It’s not just about going out there and keeping both teams in the game. You have to go out there and find a way to win it for one team.”

Incumbent starter QB Jimmy Garoppolo went 3-3 for 26 yards before sitting out of the rest of the game with most of the other starters. Shanahan was pleased with Garoppolo’s outing.

“I thought Jimmy seemed ready to go,” Shanahan said. “It’s got to be really annoying for those guys to go out there, get lathered up, get into a game, get one drive, and right when you’re probably feeling the flow of the game, get taken out. It’s one of the frustrations with the preseason, but he handled it well. He stayed into the game the whole time, but I was very pleased with his outing.”

Shanahan is unsure on when QB Trey Lance will receive first-team reps: “I don’t know. I haven’t really defined that for myself either. Just when I think it feels right, when he seems ready, when I think the team seems ready. I mean, we’ll continue to mix him in there.” (Ed Werder)

will receive first-team reps: “I don’t know. I haven’t really defined that for myself either. Just when I think it feels right, when he seems ready, when I think the team seems ready. I mean, we’ll continue to mix him in there.” (Ed Werder) 49ers’ Aaron Banks is going to miss two, possibly three weeks with a shoulder injury, according to Shanahan. ( is going to miss two, possibly three weeks with a shoulder injury, according to Shanahan. ( Nick Wagoner

Shanahan said he’s been pleased with rookie OL Jaylon Moore, who is currently playing tackle instead of guard due to injuries. (Wagoner)

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury doesn’t have a timetable for DL J.J. Watt‘s return, but according to the coach, it doesn’t sound as if the veteran lineman will return until week 1, at the earliest.

“We know what he can do, whether he takes a snap in (camp) practice or preseason games. We’ll get him to Week 1, allow him to (only) practice that week if that’s what it takes, and go from there,” Kingsbury said per, Darren Urban.

Seahawks

Seahawks’ GM John Schneider was asked about S Jamal Adams‘ and OT Duane Brown‘s contract negotiations and his contract during the team’s preseason game.

“We don’t get into that,” Schneider said, via Brady Henderson. “There’s nothing new to report on there. We have 21 guys that are in the last year of their contracts. All we want to do is win here. We want to win on a consistent basis. . . . We always preach being a consistent-championship-caliber football team every single year for our fans so they’re excited, and every year they think we have a chance to win this thing, and that’s how we conduct our business on a daily basis.”

Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll said that rookie WR D’Wayne Eskridge and RB Travis Homer will come off the PUP list next week. (John Boyle)