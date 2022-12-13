NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DT Kevin Givens potentially suffered an MCL sprain. His prognosis is still being determined, but it appears he avoided serious injury. (Matt Barrows)

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Colt McCoy has been in this position before and isn’t concerned about having to start for the team at quarterback now that QB Kyler Murray is done with a season-ending injury.

“I don’t think I have anything to prove. I think I’ve just got to go out there and play good football. Distribute the ball, keep us in third and manageable situations, and score touchdowns in the red zone. . . . As a group we have to buckle down and play well together, practice well together, and finish these last four games out,” McCoy said, via Pro Football Talk. “That will be my focus. It sucks for Kyler. We’ve been together for two years. We’ve been together every day. I don’t ever want to see anything like that happen. I know how much he cares about the game, I know how hard he works. It’s just unfortunate. I think I’ll be able to put my arm around him with this because I’ve dealt with many in my career.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll plans to feature RB Godwin Igwebuike more after his strong performance on Sunday.

“Yeah, he did great,” Carroll said, via SeahawksWire.com. “I thought he was a real surprise for us today to pop up like that, and he did great at it. Tough, fast, explosive.”

Field Yates reports that new Rams DT Larrell Murchison also had waiver claims put in on him by the Lions and Seahawks.