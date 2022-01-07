NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Russell Wilson, Adrian Peterson

49ers

49ers OC Mike McDaniel said that it’s still up in the air whether QB Jimmy Garoppolo is able to start Sunday or if the team will roll with rookie QB Trey Lance for a second-straight week. “You don’t know what’s going to happen on Sunday. My crystal ball, as I’ve told you guys, isn’t as clean as glossy as it should be. The biggest thing for us is to make sure we’re prepared for anything.” (Cam Inman)

McDaniel mentioned that Garoppolo is doing everything he can to suit up Sunday, while also praising the quarterback's ability to play through pain. "He's a tough guy. It is cool to see a guy try to work through pain, but he's also trying to be smart and he knows he has to be responsible to the football team…game 17 with an opportunity to extend our season. He doesn't take that lightly and it's cool." (Inman)

49ers TE George Kittle is preparing for a physical game against the Rams on Sunday. “I think it’s going to definitely show up this Sunday about who is the more physical team and it’s going to be kind of a bodybag game is my opinion.” (Nick Wagoner)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll revealed to the media that he had a conversation with RB Adrian Peterson about coaching, but the future Hall of Famer was still concerned with playing at this point in time.

“I did have a conversation with him about coaching,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “There are a lot of things that he can do in the world, he doesn’t have to be a ball coach, but he certainly would have a chance to be a great one.”

Carroll later said of Peterson continuing to play and potentially becoming a coach down the line: “He wants to play. I don’t know what his plan is immediately, but he would be an extraordinary coach and he has all of the right kind of makeup, background, and accomplishment that gives him the stature that few people could ever have in this business.” (Brady Henderson)

According to Albert Breer, no one he’s talked to believes Seahawks HC Pete Carroll is ready to retire.

Breer's sense with Seattle is that GM John Schneider is safer than Carroll and there's a chance that Seahawks owner Jody Allen would decide to go with the status quo for another year

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf said he would be open to a contract extension with Seattle, but said he's focused on finishing out the season before discussing anything: "Of course. I'm not trying to leave. But we've got the Cardinals to focus on now." (John Boyle)

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is adamant about remaining with the Seahawks and bringing more championships to the city: "My goal is to win more Super Bowls. My plan is to win them here. It's that simple." (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

Metcalf said RB Rashaad Penny's surge has led to more single-high safety looks in the passing game: "It really just puts a lot of stress on the defense to worry about the run and the pass. It just basically has opened us up a lot more for big pass plays." (Brady Henderson)

‘s surge has led to more single-high safety looks in the passing game: “It really just puts a lot of stress on the defense to worry about the run and the pass. It just basically has opened us up a lot more for big pass plays.” (Brady Henderson) Seahawks OC Shane Waldron took the blame for the team’s inconsistencies on the offensive side of the ball: “A lot of different inconsistencies showed up throughout the year and I could do a better job of getting it all coached, taught up, and maybe getting us some of the right play calls in the right scenarios. ‘It’s just all of us coming together and being a little bit better and being a little bit more comfortable in it to lead that end of the game success, lead to more 3rd down success, and more success in finishing at the end of games. It’s all stuff that we are looking to improve’” (Bob Condotta)