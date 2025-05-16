NFC Notes: 49ers, Christian McCaffrey, Rams

49ers

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the 49ers discussed trading up from No. 11 overall, including with the Panthers at No. 8, but a deal never materialized.

Fowler cited teams picking high in the draft wondered if San Francisco would move up for WR Tetairoa McMillan or TE Colston Loveland.

or TE Fowler also reports second-round DT Alfred Collins “struck a connection” with DL coach Kris Kocurek during the pre-draft process.

Christian McCaffrey

49ers OC Klay Kubiak said at a Thursday press conference that the team will look to get RB Christian McCaffrey the ball as much as possible as long as he can remain healthy.

“We’re going to do everything we can to get him the ball as much as we can,” Kubiak said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “Health is really important. He’s one of our signature players on offense.”

Rams

Rams’ undrafted G Willie Lampkin Jr. received criticism for his size during the predraft process. However, Lampkin feels he proved he’s capable of blocking “bigger-bodied defensive linemen” at this year’s Senior Bowl.

“The Senior Bowl proved I’m capable of blocking those bigger-bodied defensive linemen,” Lampkin said, via RamsWire. “I proved I have a strong anchor. I know that’s a big question a lot of teams and scouts had about me because of my size, especially with me weighing 270. I know they were scared for me. They thought I was really light. Can he anchor against guys who weigh 340, 350 pounds? I proved I could. I definitely feel like I answered that question for them.”

Lampkin believes his background as a wrestler gave him good technique on hand placement and leverage.

“My wrestling background helps a ton,” Lampkin said. “I play with great hand placement and terrific leverage. I have great feet and a dog mentality as well. I have a well-rounded skill set.”