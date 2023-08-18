NFC Notes: 49ers, Giants, Packers

49ers

49ers QB Kyle Shanahan clarified his comments regarding QB Jimmy Garoppolo not returning to San Francisco after the end of last year. Some people noticed how brusque Shanahan was when shutting down the idea of Garoppolo being back, but the coach downplayed it.

“I think Jimmy was unbelievable for us,” Shanahan said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “He won lots of games. I think that was a simple question. Is there a scenario where he’ll be back here next year and I gave a common sense answer — ‘No.’ I think that was a little overblown, on trying to be a shot at him or anything. We knew he wasn’t going to be coming back from his standpoint or ours, financially and everything. I think he was the best quarterback here in about 20 years since Steve Young. Has an unbelievable record and every time he played and stayed healthy we were in the Super Bowl or the NFC Championship game.”

Giants WR Sterling Shepard said he wants to retire in New York and doesn’t want to play for another team.

“I don’t want to play anywhere else,” Shepard said, via Giants Wire. “I want to retire a Giant. So yeah, I don’t think I would go play anywhere else. I do burn to play, and that’s a tough question, because I feel like I still have something in the tank and this is what I love to do. Fortunately, I never had to sit down and make that decision. I hope I’m never forced to make that decision. I’ve given this place everything I have every time I step on that field.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on getting seventh-round CB Carrington Valentine onto the field: “He’s super talented and he’s just maximizing those opportunities. We definitely have to look at something because he’s done a lot to this point. He’s gotta keep progressing.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Lafleur didn't rule out moving CB Rasul Douglas to safety to open up a spot at corner for Valentine: "We're going to look at everything. We'll see where it goes." (Bill Huber)