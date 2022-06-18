NFC Notes: 49ers, Jeff Okudah, Lions, Packers, Elgton Jenkins

49ers

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk told reporters that QB Trey Lance has been impressive so far this offseason.

“I’ve seen a whole lot from him, especially since we started this offseason program and seeing how much he’s grown,” Aiyuk said. “Just seeing him throw the football, leading the locker room, connect with guys – we have a special quarterback.”

Lions

Lions DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant said that CB Jeff Okudah is taking advantage of their offseason program while he recovers from a torn Achilles.

“I really believe as a coach sometimes players can get lost in practice,” Pleasant said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “They’re not really learning from other people’s mistakes and Jeff knows specifically that time is of the essence for him and he’s trying to take full advantage of that. And I’m very appreciative and proud for him in his development.”

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers feels comfortable with where the offensive line is at this point but is hoping that injured G Elgton Jenkins can return sooner rather than later.

“I like where the line is at. They are very well coached. Now our offensive line coach from last year is the offensive coordinator,” Rodgers said, via PackersWire.com. “Every time you look at the line during training camp you’re thinking, ‘Who is going to be the No. 5, who is going to be the No. 10?’ And then you get into the season and you have guys playing who you may not have expected to play well and they are out there balling. I don’t really worry about that group over the years. They’ve been coached so well. And they’ve played pretty damn well over the years too.”

“It looks pretty good right now,” Rodgers added. “You put 69 and Elgton back, that’s a real good offensive line, I think. So we feel good about it. Royce (Newman) looks heavier. His belly got a little bigger, but that might make him a better right guard. And he played a ton of football for us.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said that players with ACL injuries including Jenkins, T David Bakhtiari, TE Robert Tonyan, and RB Kylin Hill are all doing well but will be assessed during training camp. LaFleur added that the team expected Bakhtiari to be ready during last year’s training camp. (Rob Demovsky)