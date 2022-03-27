NFC Notes: 49ers, Packers, Rams

49ers

49ers DE Jordan Willis ‘ deal is for one year and includes a $1.12 million base salary, a $77,500 sacks incentive and a $75,000 workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

The 49ers are likely to remain patient with QB Jimmy Garoppolo as he gets healthier in the hopes that they receive a trade offer on him. (Matt Maiocco)

Rams

Rams C Brian Allen had a single goal when free agency started, which was to return to Los Angeles for another season with his teammates.

“Once free agency started, I really just want to get back there,” Allen said, via therams.com. “So, glad it’s over. Glad I am committed to playing football with the guys for three more years, and being somewhere where I have some familiarity and just people that I love being around and love going to work with.”

Jourdan Rodrigue reports that the Rams are interested in free agent LB Bobby Wagner yet want a contract that will work out for both sides. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Packers

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman has been told by a source close to the situation not to rule out Packers QB Aaron Rodgers retiring after the 2022 season.

retiring after the 2022 season. The Milwaukee Sentinel-Journal’s Tom Silverstein points out Green Bay is around $16 million under the cap, which could be enough space to sign a free agent receiver or two.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports the Packers were interested in re-signing CB Chandon Sullivan but he wanted a “change of scenery” with the Vikings.

but he wanted a “change of scenery” with the Vikings. Former Packers and new Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling said re-signing with Green Bay was among his top three choices along with the Saints and Kansas City. (Herbie Teope)

said re-signing with Green Bay was among his top three choices along with the Saints and Kansas City. (Herbie Teope) Packers DL Jarran Reed‘s one-year, $3.25 million deal includes a $1.865 million signing bonus and he can earn another $1.25 million through playing-time and sack incentives. (Tom Silverstein)