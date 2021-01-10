NFC Notes, 49ers, Rams, Jared Goff, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch didn’t completely rule out the idea of a highly-drafted quarterback to challenge Jimmy Garoppolo. However, as things stand now Lynch doesn’t foresee San Francisco using their first-round pick at No. 12 overall on a passer. He added another defense of Garoppolo’s standing in the organization.

“We certainly could [select a QB], I don’t anticipate that right now, but we’re so early in the process, we’ll do what’s best for this team,” Lynch said via NBC Sports’ Alex Didion. “I do wanna make it clear, and I think Kyle and I have been fairly transparent since we’ve been here, we have a lot of belief in Jimmy Garoppolo. Where does that come from? It comes from the sample that we have, and when he’s been out there, we’ve been better. We’ve been successful.

“In addition to that, his teammates understand that. I’ve always believed leaders not only play at a high level, but they also make everyone else around them better. He’s had that quality on our team, I think he’s a good fit for what we do system-wise. Are there some areas he can improve on, sure, and we’ll always challenge him to do that. But we have liked working with him, and we’re excited to have him back.”

Rams

Rams QB Jared Goff was healthy enough to be active against the Seahawks in the Wildcard Round on Saturday. But HC Sean McVay made the decision earlier in the week to go with backup QB John Wolford since he was healthy enough to practice the whole week. That plan went out the window when Wolford went down with an injury of his own and Goff came in for the rest of the game, but he acknowledged it was a tough experience not being the starter.

“Sean made it very clear to me, ‘We’re obviously not benching you. We need to have a plan moving forward and this week, with where you’re at physically and what not…’ I got it, to an extent. But it was tough,” Goff said via NFL Media’s Michael Silver.