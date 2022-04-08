NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Ian Rapoport reports that the 49ers want to get a long-term extension in place for WR Deebo Samuel . This comes after Samuel removed images of the 49ers and unfollowed the team on social media.

UCF DL Kalia Davis has a pre-draft visit lined up with the 49ers. (Greg Auman)

Rams

During an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Rams DT Aaron Donald said he’s “faster” and his trainer believes he can still play for “three, five more years.”

“Yeah, I’m faster,” Donald said. “I was just with my guy Wednesday training and I always ask after I work, ‘What do you think?’ And he [said] back, ‘You’ve got about three, five more years in you with how you’re moving.’ So, I feel good, I really do feel good. I feel quick, I feel explosive.”

Donald reiterated that he isn’t “slowing down” and is still improving at 30-years old.

“I don’t feel like I’m slowing down — if anything I feel like I’m getting faster. I feel like I’m in better shape. I keep telling people, I get better with age, man. I don’t slow down. I just feel like I’m getting that much stronger. I look better with age and all that.”

Seahawks

Seahawks TE Noah Fant had high praise of QB Drew Lock and thinks he has “all the talent in the world” to succeed in the NFL.

“I think Drew’s biggest attribute is his arm, man. He’s made some insane throws in the time that we’ve played together. He has all the talent in the world. He can run with the ball. He can do it all,” Fant said, via Curtis Crabtree.

Fant thinks that Lock is eager to improve from his time with the Denver Broncos.

“He’s been through some things with previous things in Denver, and he’s been working through that, and I think he has all the opportunity, all the talent in the world to get it done and be that franchise guy. I know he’s excited to get in and get to work and meet all the guys, so I think it’ll be a really good opportunity for him.”

Fant added that Lock is a “great leader” and had good composure in the locker room.

“I think Drew is a great candidate and a great leader,” Fant said. “He’s a young guy, will be able to relate to young guys very well. I think he holds himself well in the locker room, constantly wants to work, constantly wants to get better. He’s just got that fire in him, man. He’s ready to take the bull by the horns and get to it.”