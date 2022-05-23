NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports 49ers WR Deebo Samuel won’t be in attendance for OTAs, as expected given the current situation between the two sides.

The Athletic's Matt Barrows mentions the 49ers plan to cut DE Dee Ford in June. They've already restructured his contract for cap space this offseason.

With Alex Mack still away from OTAs as he mulls retirement, Barrows says 30-year-old veteran Jake Brendel will likely work as the first-team center. 49ers GM John Lynch talked him up as a potential starter earlier this offseason: "He's not a household name, but we have a lot of confidence in his ability."

There's a battle for starting strong safety between Talanoa Hufanga and Tarvarius Moore, but Barrows points out San Francisco could just rotate the two depending on the situation. Hufanga is great near the line of scrimmage, while Moore has more range as a converted cornerback.

Another battle will be at weakside linebacker, with Dre Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair competing to not leave the field. Both also are in contract years, and Barrows writes the one who starts might actually be more likely to leave as a free agent in 2023.

Barrows says 49ers RB coach Bobby Turner determines the playing time at running back and he's the one 2021 third-round RB Trey Sermon failed to impress last year. He adds Sermon has a chance to have a fresh slate with new RB coach Anthony Lynn but Lynn is a disciple of Turner's and likely has a similar approach as a coach.

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell is looking to add 15 pounds of muscle to hopefully help him be more durable as San Francisco's lead back in 2022. He played at 200 pounds as a rookie in 2021 and had nearly 1,000 rushing yards in 11 games. (Nick Wagoner)

Rams

Rams LB Bobby Wagner believes 2021 third-round LB Ernest Jones can be a premier linebacker in the NFL and is willing to do whatever it takes to help him reach that goal.

“It’s been really fun getting to know Ernest over these last few weeks and months. It’s been cool being in the linebacker room. It’s funny because I’m the older guy now, so I think he was born in ’98 or ’99, which is very close to 2000, so I let him know about that constantly,” Wagner said via Rams Wire. “It’s been fun, it’s been exciting to get out on the field, work with him a little bit – all the guys. It’s gonna be fun. He has all the attributes of a great linebacker and if I can do anything to help, I will.”

Seahawks

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes not to rule out a trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield, either to Carolina or to the Seahawks, especially if Cleveland budges on how much salary they’re willing to eat.