NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers assistant HC/RB coach Anthony Lynn was selected to participate in this week’s Coach Accelerator program at the May NFL owners meetings. The program is intended to increase exposure between owners and executives and diverse coaching talent with the goal of increasing the number of minority head coaching hires.

The Athletic's Matt Barrows notes 49ers DE Nick Bosa won't be at OTAs but that's not out of the ordinary, as he usually trains on his one with his brother, Chargers OLB Joey Bosa , in Florida.

49ers GM John Lynch said the team has no concerns over Bosa being away: "Believe me, Nick Bosa is working. He shows that each and every time he shows up, that he's in elite shape."

Barrows adds San Francisco aims to have an extension done for Bosa before the start of training camp at the end of July. There's a good chance he becomes the NFL's new highest-paid defensive player.

49ers QB Trey Lance confirmed he never considered requesting a trade despite speculation surrounding him earlier this offseason: “No doubt for me, this is absolutely where I want to be,” per Nick Wagoner.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Lance has taken all of the first-team snaps through the first two OTA practices but expects things to "even out" with Sam Darnold still learning their offense, per Matt Barrows.

Shanahan said QB Brock Purdy (elbow) is on schedule with his recovery and will resume throwing next week: "Doing good. On schedule. He's allowed to throw some time next week," via Cam Inman.

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford spoke highly of OL Alaric Jackson‘s competitiveness and believes he could be a versatile player for them upfront.

“Yeah, I think he’s a competitive guy. I think it comes out in his attitude probably when you guys talk to him, but also when he plays. Typical nasty offensive lineman and it’s fun to be around,” Stafford said, via RamsWire.com. “He’s definitely a competitive guy that wants to get out there and play physical. It’s up to all those guys to go earn their spots, like it is everybody on our team. But just as much competition as we can possibly have at all the positions is a good thing for us.”

Seahawks

In a transcript from the Seattle Seahawks draft room, HC Pete Carroll called fifth-round C Olusegun Oluwatimi shortly before selecting him and assured the rookie would have an opportunity to earn a starting role.

“I know it’s a long wait for you, but you’ve got your place now,” Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team’s official site. “You’ve got a really competitive opportunity too. You come in here with your mindset, you’re going to come out and get this job and see if you can own this thing. You’re going to get a real good opp to take a look at it.”