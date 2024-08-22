NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers S George Odum described his efforts in proving to the team that he is more than just a special teams contributor six years into his NFL career.

“I was playing linebacker when I first got to the NFL,” Odum said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “My footwork wasn’t good. I didn’t break on the ball too well.”

“My coach saw one play. We were playing cover-2, and Andrew Luck threw it to the sideline. I almost picked it off. He showed that film to me and said, ‘This is the reason we’re going to keep you at safety.'”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay has been impressed by G Logan Bruss throughout the preseason and combined well with C Steve Avila.

“He’s played really consistently in the preseason games,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “We had a big run with our first group at the end of that period right there. He and Steve Avila were in a good combination where they got great removal and created a vertical seam. Now, need to be better defensively there but that was a really good example of just some of the steps that he’s taken. I think he’s improved in his overall production as a protector. He’s always had the athleticism to be productive in the run game, but again he definitely has been a guy that I’ve seen improvement from. … I’ve been really proud of Logan.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Laviska Shenault Jr. mentioned he didn’t generate much interest in free agency other than Washington who wanted him to play RB full-time. (Michael-Shawn Dugar)