NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

The 49ers are missing several receivers as the regular season approaches, including Brandin Aiyuk (knee), Jauan Jennings (calf), Jordan Watkins (ankle), Jacob Cowing (undisclosed), Malik Turner (undisclosed), and Demarcus Robinson (suspension). San Francisco WR Ricky Pearsall acknowledged their injury situation at the position is unique, but added their current players are ready to step up.

“I think it’s just definitely not normal,” Pearsall said, via NFL.com. “It’s definitely different and we all know that. But that’s OK. It’s not always going to be the same. Life’s full of adversity, life’s full of different changes; it’s just about how you react and what you’re going to do from that. We could sit there and be like ‘OK, we’re short on numbers. We’re thin.’ And we can complain about it or we can put our heads down and go to work.”

Pearsall is trying to keep a positive perspective and still thinks they are “ready to roll.”

“Perspective is a big thing, especially in my life,” Pearsall said. “It’s about the way you look at it, I think. It’s a blessing to have all the guys that we do have in there right now and we’re ready to roll.”

Rams

Rams OC Mike LaFleur called the offensive line the deepest position group on the offense.

“There will be difficult decisions. The cool part is that’s above my pay grade, too,” he said, via Rams Wire. “There will be some difficult decisions and that’s what you want across your entire roster. When you do have that, that means you got better depth. In my three years here, I can’t speak before that, but it’s definitely the deepest offensive line that we have had. There are a lot of NFL football players there that are competing for those last spots. You guys know the rigors of this league, 17 games and things are going to happen. Injuries are going to happen. You hope you keep them to a minimum, but you just never know. Those guys just continue to gel and build. Again, theme of the day, but just continue to work on their craft. If their number is called, if they’re a backup, they’re ready to go and fit right in.”

Seahawks

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak said that TE AJ Barner has been making all the necessary plays both in the pass and run game and figures to play a prominent role in the offense.

“Every opportunity he’s had, he’s made the play. A lot of contested plays,” Kubiak said, via NY Times. “He’s doing the dirty work blocking in the run game, (and) that’s helping us spring some big runs. I just love his mentality. He’s all football. He loves the game, loves to compete. And he’s just one of my favorite guys out there because when he gets going, he gets excited, the whole group just starts to light up.”

Fellow Seahawks rookie TE Elijah Arroyo figures to combine with Barner and create a strong one-two punch at the position.

“He has good feet,” second-round S Nick Emmanwori said of Arroyo.. “Normally, I like tight ends bigger and slower, I feel like that’s an easy cover for me. But with Elijah, he has feet like a big X receiver. You can line him up wherever you want.”