NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan noted that third overall pick QB Trey Lance will play in situational packages rather than saying he would run the offense in place of QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

“Trey’s going to play this year,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “I know everyone’s now gonna rush to Twitter, but situationally he’s going to play. Doesn’t mean he’s going to start but he’ll get plays. He will get reps with the ones.”

Talanoa Hufanga start at training camp: “He loves to run around and loves to act like Troy Polamalu out there. Still got a ways to go before he’s a Hall of Famer, but he’s done a good job. We enjoy his presence out there.” ( Shanahan on rookie Sstart at training camp: “He loves to run around and loves to act likeout there. Still got a ways to go before he’s a Hall of Famer, but he’s done a good job. We enjoy his presence out there.” ( Nick Wagoner

Matt Barrows writes that the “biggest surprise” from the 49ers’ training camp has been rookie QB Trey Lance, who is proving to be “aggressive” when playing.

who is proving to be “aggressive” when playing. Barrows notes that 49ers DE Dee Ford (back) hasn’t had a full practice but was used “fairly extensive” on Tuesday. Barrows points out that Ford appeared to be testing his speed rush and bull rush techniques.

(back) hasn’t had a full practice but was used “fairly extensive” on Tuesday. Barrows points out that Ford appeared to be testing his speed rush and bull rush techniques. Barrows also mentioned that 49ers S Tavon Wilson is forming “good chemistry” with S Jimmie Ward and could step in at either safety position if needed.

is forming “good chemistry” with S and could step in at either safety position if needed. As for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, Barrows writes that the “deep ball is back” for San Francisco’s offense with Samuel and it appears he’s worked to improve in that area.

Barrows writes that the “deep ball is back” for San Francisco’s offense with Samuel and it appears he’s worked to improve in that area. Regarding current “disappointments” in training camp, Barrows lists WR Jauan Jennings after going on the COVID-19 list, CB Tim Harris landing on injured reserve, and WR Kevin White being “middle of the pack.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said there is “zero chance” that Matthew Stafford plays this preseason.

“There is zero chance you will ever see Matthew Stafford take a snap in the preseason for the Rams as long as I’m the coach. That will never happen,” McVay said, via the Doug Gottlieb Show. “He is not going to play. That’s why it’s important for us to try to get competitive ‘opps’ against some of these other teams in practice settings. Practicing against the Cowboys this Saturday. Get the Raiders twice. So we’re always looking for those things. Until you tell me that if a guy gets hurt in the preseason that we’ll get those games back or they’ll add them on the schedule afterwards as, ‘Oh yeah, you get two games because you lost those guys in the preseason,’ it’s hard for me to make sense of it.”

Seahawks

Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll mentioned rookie WR D’Wayne Eskridge and if he would be ready for the upcoming season after being hampered by injuries.

“He’s got a toe that’s bothered him where he wasn’t able to do enough work to be in shape to go,” Carroll said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s feeling pretty good right now, he’s working hard at it. We don’t want to rush it because it’s been kind of a nagging thing a little bit so we’ll see what happens. Hold a really good thought that we’ll get him back out here in a week or two.”

Seahawks QB Sean Mannion’s one-year, $1,127,500 deal includes a $20,000 signing bonus, a $15,500 bonus for being on the Week 1 roster, $102,000 in per-game bonuses and a non-guaranteed base salary of $990,000. (Brady Henderson)