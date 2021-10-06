NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- Regarding the 49ers’ 2-2 start, Matt Barrows of The Athletic writes that he expected Jason Verrett to fill in for Richard Sherman when fully healthy, while Arik Armstead isn’t proving to make as big of an impact as DeForest Buckner from 2017-2019.
- As for the 49ers’ potentially starting Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 5, Barrows believes the team is more inclined to go with Trey Lance in order to let Garoppolo rest.
- Barrows points out that Garoppolo’s initial high-ankle sprain in 2020 likely led to an additional sprain later on.
- Although Barrows writes that Lance didn’t execute the “meat-and-potatoes offensive plays” of HC Kyle Shanahan‘s system too well, he thinks the rookie quarterback “showed the improvisational skills” similar to other players around the league.
- Shanahan said they looked into acquiring Stephon Gilmore before he was acquired by the Panthers: “We looked into all of it. But obviously, we didn’t go through with it.” (Cam Inman)
- Shanahan said Garoppolo (calf) looked “better today” but did not practice on Wednesday. (Matt Barrows)
- Shanahan adds that Garoppolo has not been ruled out from Week 5.
Rams
- Per ESPN’s Seth Walder, in a survey of NFL analytics staffers, the Rams and HC Sean McVay got some credit as one of the more analytically inclined organizations: “I’m inferring a little bit, but everything they did on defense last year, even what McVay was looking for when he was trying to find a defensive coach. The pass-focused part of it, which still is not the norm in the NFL. The norm is we have to stop the run first even though everybody knows it’s a passing league — I think it was progressive for them to act that way.”
Seahawks
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said RB Chris Carson will be a game-day decision given he’s been bothered by a neck injury “all week.” (Curtis Crabtree)
- Seahawks second-round WR D’Wayne Eskridge won’t play this week. Carroll said Eskridge had a “real serious” concussion and they’re waiting for him to clear the protocol in “all aspects.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)
- Carroll is optimistic, however, the Seahawks will get DE Benson Mayowa back for Thursday night’s game against the Rams. (Dugar)
- Seahawks TE Gerald Everett needs one more negative test to clear the COVID-19 protocols and play Thursday. (Bob Condotta)
