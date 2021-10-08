NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- 49ers GM John Lynch had high praise of QB Trey Lance‘s progress shown during Week 4 but added that winning is the overall goal: “He got better throughout the game and we’ve seen that out here at practice. With reps, a guy like that gets better. Lot of encouraging things. But we’re not trying to be encouraged. We’re trying to win.” (Cam Inman)
- Lynch keyed on Lance’s quick-thinking but still thinks the rookie must face more defenses: “Trey’s got a quick mind, progresses quickly out there, and sees things well. Having said that, there’s lot he hasn’t seen yet. He has incredible feet and can make things happen.” (Cam Inman)
- 49ers’ LT Trent Williams (shoulder) was a full participant in practice as he prepares to face the Arizona Cardinals. (Nick Wagoner)
- 49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan commented on the injury to QB Jimmy Garoppolo: “Jimmy (Garoppolo) told me he wants to give it a go tomorrow, so we’ll see him out on the practice field tomorrow. If he looks good, then he’ll have a shot. If he can’t, then we’ll shut him down.” (Doug Kyed)
- According to Albert Breer, the 49ers were among several teams who had trade interest in CB Stephon Gilmore had it not been for the cap implications of acquiring his current deal.
- OUT for Week 5: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf), CB K’Waun Williams (calf)
- DOUBTFUL for Week 5: TE George Kittle (calf)
- QUESTIONABLE for Week 5: DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)
Rams
- Rams QB Matthew Stafford mentioned that he popped his right index finger back into place during Week 5’s Thursday Night game. (Jeff Howe)
Seahawks
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said QB Russell Wilson suffered “a badly sprained finger” and is hopeful he’ll return soon: “He’ll do whatever he can to get back as soon as absolutely possible.” (Curtis Crabtree)
- Regarding Wilson re-entering Thursday’s game, Carroll mentioned that Wilson was trying to see if he could play through the injury: “He was trying to figure it out. They were working to figure it out and it took a while and then just could tell it wasn’t right to go back out.” (Bob Condotta)
- Carroll said TE Gerald Everett had another negative COVID-19 test and his screening on Thursday will return after one day.
- Carroll added that Everett’s testing was “caught in a technicality” because his first examination “wasn’t decisive enough.” (Bob Condotta)
- Carroll said Everett tested negative for five consecutive days. However, some tests “are considered more accurate than others,” so his current results have not been “quite enough.” (Bob Condotta)
- Seahawks’ GM John Schneider says that RB Chris Carson‘s neck issue began late in the preseason and will continue to be monitored going forward. (Brady Henderson)
- Schneider also commented on rookie WR D’Wayne Eskridge going on IR with a concussion in Week 1: “You’ve got to be careful with this stuff, so we’re going to be extra careful with him. He’s a very, very talented young man and we want to have him down the stretch, so we want to do the right thing.”
