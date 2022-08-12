NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Drew Lock

49ers

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans believes that if DT Javon Kinlaw can continue working on his technique, he can be a dominant force on the interior of the team’s defensive line.

“He’s done a really nice job these past couple days of going in and playing with low pads, using his hands inside and making plays in the backfield,” Ryans said, via NBC Sports. “He’s doing really good at being focused on the small details of his job, which will allow him to be a very dominant player inside for us.”

Ryans added that Kinlaw has continued to develop physically and appears to be in great shape.

“He’s bringing energy to our group,” Ryans said. “He’s physical, he’s looking good out there, in good shape, getting his legs back under him. I’m excited to see him just continue to progress and I’m looking forward to him having a big year for us because it’ll be vital for us to have really dominant players inside.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay spoke about WR Van Jefferson requiring minor surgery after tweaking his knee in practice and pointed out that he’ll return soon.

“I’m sick for Van Jefferson that he was really coming off arguably his best practice as a Ram, looking great, has a little bit of a setback,” McVay said, via the team’s official Youtube. “Fortunately, we’re gonna get him back.”

McVay mentioned that Jefferson’s injury is enabling WRs Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, and Brandon Powell to have more opportunities.

“What (Jefferson’s injury) has done is create opportunities for Tutu Atwell to show he’s capable. Ben Skowronek, Brandon Powell. Those are the positives, even though you don’t ever want to lose a guy,” McVay said.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said he’s been “surprised” by QB Drew Lock‘s movement, release, natural ability, and ability to throw from awkward positions.

“I’m surprised at some stuff that Drew does,” Carroll said, via SeahawksWire. “His movement, his natural ability, his ability to move and throw the ball with his feet in awkward positions at times to get the ball out, his quickness of release. I saw that stuff, but until I saw the person, I didn’t know. He’s really talented.”

Carroll continued that Lock can make “all the throws” and has enough mobility to run with the ball.

“He has a lot of skills, man, and the game is easy for him in that sense,” Carroll said. “Physically, he can make all the throws, do the movements, run with the football, we’ve seen him run a lot out here and take off and go. So, it’s just been kind of the whole package that’s been a surprise to see that he’s just well-equipped. Now, it’s just down to the competition of it.”