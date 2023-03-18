NFC Notes: 49ers, Sam Darnold, Cardinals, Drew Lock, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Sam Darnold believes there’s a good opportunity for him in San Francisco with QB Trey Lance and QB Brock Purdy dealing with injuries: “There are some unknowns with Brock’s injury and Trey coming back. Those are some things with a good quarterback room…everything is going to work out. At the end of the day, as long as we’re winning games, that’s the only thing that matters to me.” (David Lombardi)

believes there’s a good opportunity for him in San Francisco with QB and QB dealing with injuries: “There are some unknowns with Brock’s injury and Trey coming back. Those are some things with a good quarterback room…everything is going to work out. At the end of the day, as long as we’re winning games, that’s the only thing that matters to me.” (David Lombardi) 49ers S Tashaun Gipson‘s one-year, $2.9 million deal includes a $1 million signing bonus and a guaranteed salary of $1.17 million. He can earn $40,000 in per-game roster bonuses, a $300,000 incentive for interceptions, fumble recoveries, team goals, playtime, and Pro Bowl selection. (Aaron Wilson)

Cardinals

Cardinals LB Ezekiel Turner ‘s contract: One-year, $2 million, $652,500 guaranteed, and a $152,500 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s contract: One-year, $2 million, $652,500 guaranteed, and a $152,500 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson) Cardinals G Will Hernandez ‘s two-year, $9 million deal includes a $2.5 million signing bonus, while his $2 million salary in 2023 is guaranteed and his $3.15 million 2024 salary is non-guaranteed. He’s owed a $500,000 roster bonus in 2024 and he can earn a $25,000 per-game roster bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s two-year, $9 million deal includes a $2.5 million signing bonus, while his $2 million salary in 2023 is guaranteed and his $3.15 million 2024 salary is non-guaranteed. He’s owed a $500,000 roster bonus in 2024 and he can earn a $25,000 per-game roster bonus. (Aaron Wilson) Cardinals RB Corey Clement‘s one-year deal is worth $1.08 million. (Wilson)

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider is excited to have QB Drew Lock back on the team next season and points out Lock got “really sick” early on in 2021 when he was competing for a starting role.

“Drew Lock, man, let’s go,” Schneider said, via SeahawksWire. “He’s coming back. What an awesome guy. Everything he’s been through – last year we talked about it a bunch. Coming here, competing with Geno (Smith), getting COVID, really bad timing for him. Game 2 was going to be his game against Chicago, but then he got really sick, then he still didn’t have his legs against Dallas. So I’m just really excited. Really happy for him.”

Schneider thinks Lock and Geno Smith have shown great camaraderie.

“Both those guys were awesome with pushing each other and then the support that they showed,” Schneider said. “Geno’s scrimmage and Drew’s scrimmage (in training camp), Drew had a little bit more success that day – I forget exactly how it happened – but Geno was amazing afterward. He’s like, ‘Hey, look, you know, I’m here for Drew, and if he’s the guy, I’m here to support him.’”

Seahawks C Evan Brown ‘s one-year, $2.25 million deal includes a $1 million signing bonus, a salary of $1.25 million, and $500,000 through playing time incentives, per Aaron Wilson.

‘s one-year, $2.25 million deal includes a $1 million signing bonus, a salary of $1.25 million, and $500,000 through playing time incentives, per Aaron Wilson. Seahawks GM John Schneider said they’re still planning on addressing the linebacker spot: “Yes, it is an area of concern for us.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)