NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys, Eagles

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said he was looking for a great teacher when they opened their search for a defensive coordinator. Dallas’ recently hired DC, Christian Parker, commented that a good teacher must know their students and be able to adapt to different people.

“I think you have to know the student first and foremost,” Parker said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “You have to know who you’re talking to. What might hit one player’s brain is going to hit different than another. So being thorough, being detailed, being very clear and concise in terms of your messaging and when to correct, when not to correct. Sometimes players got to touch the stove. You just want to do it in a controlled environment. Just how to do that, the diversity of teaching, whether it’s on the field, in the meeting room, Kahoot! quizzes, physical quizzes, showing them video examples, having them teach in front of the room. There’s so many different ways to kind of get in the weeds of teaching scheme, technique, situational awareness. Really, you just want to expose players to as many different examples because it’s going to hit everybody differently in terms of how they’re able to learn that.”

Parker said that two of his core philosophies as a defensive coach are to rush the quarterback and stop the run.

“Sometimes, affecting the quarterback comes through pressure, sometimes it comes through disguise, sometimes it comes through the talent you’re able to have and the ability to play and play-style,” Parker said. “If you can stop the run, you can get teams into predictable downs in second- and third-and-longs, and then you have more scheme versatility. When you have teams in third-and-2s and third-and-3s, usually those aren’t the defenses that are as successful. But if you can win first down and you’re strong on fundamentals, we’re getting off blocks, we’re tackling, we’re attacking the football, we’re situationally aware, those are the ones that are successful.”

As for whether he views the Cowboys’ defense as a quick rebuild, Parker said he is just taking things day by day.

“I don’t think we want to put any expectations on it in that regard,” Parker said. “I think we just want to kind of take it day by day and do it the right way. So we’re kind of just taking that approach. We’ll get our head out of the sand at some point. But right now, we got tunnel vision on building things the right way.”

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown made headlines during the season after expressing frustration about their offensive struggles. When appearing on 95.7 The Fanatic, NFL reporter and TV anchor Derrick Gunn said he doesn’t think Brown ever wanted to leave and was mostly upset that their offense couldn’t replicate the standards set during 2024’s Super Bowl run.

Eagles

Zach Berman of The Athletic takes a look at the Eagles’ impending free agents going into the offseason: