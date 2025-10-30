NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Cam Skattebo, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders have been using LBs Jordan Magee, Kain Medrano and Ale Kaho in pass coverage. Washington HC Dan Quinn explained that he likes the speed they are bringing to their defense.

“Yeah, I like the speed that they brought,” Quinn said, via CommandersWire. “I felt that. Not to say that the game was clean in that way. We had three explosives in the first half in terms of the passing game. But I like the speed that I felt from them and yeah, they’ve earned the right to, you know, have some more ops in there too.”

Commanders’ second-year S Tyler Owens also appeared in 36 percent of their defensive snaps in Week 8’s loss to the Chiefs. Quinn said they wanted to get him in man coverage situations.

“Honestly, we’re trying to think about into some man-to-man options. That was one of them. The second piece was could we put him, you know, down in where the action is. We felt like that’s always been something with Tyler, but it started, you know, born from some man to man, you know, ideas and you know, then we’d expand from there. So, we didn’t want to overload but you know, start the package enough that he could go and really go execute it.”

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown tried to shed some insight into why he can be frustrated when he’s not involved on offense, even when the team is winning.

“I know everybody’s counting on me — that’s my thrill,” Brown said, via The Athletic. “And then I come through. That makes me proud of myself. And I’m doing it over and over again. And then I got another opportunity a couple of plays later. Third down. Everybody knows the ball’s coming to me. I love that feeling. Like, it’s a rush. I don’t do drugs, but that has to be what drugs feels like. And I’m getting that dopamine. And I’m coming through for my team again. And that’s where the excitement comes from. And that’s why it’s frustrating at times.

“And maybe people really misunderstand me as a player, but those feelings — that’s what I want. You may see a little frustration. It’s because I really want to contribute. I really want to help this team win. But if I’m not getting the ball, obviously, it’s not as fun. Obviously, I want to win. That’s the main goal. But I want to help. I want to do my thing as well. And so it’s a little toll here and there sometimes. But I think that’s where the misunderstanding comes from, from everyone out there. But to be honest, I could really care less. This got me here. You know? And me playing this way, me having that drive, me having that mindset — it’s going to keep me here.”

Brown said he has the mindset that he wants to be the best in the league and that is what drives him to keep playing.

“Most guys just play the game and just accept whatever comes with it,” Brown explained. “I could care less about that. It’s about me being the best and me proving that to myself over and over again, each and every day. That’s why I work so hard. That’s why I try to get ahead, take advantage of opportunities and have the mindset each and every day and play with the tenacity that I play with.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll on fourth-round RB Cam Skattebo ‘s surgery: “All went well, he’s recovering, and obviously he’ll be missed. On the road to recovery… he might be out (of the hospital) today, but he’s got a road ahead of him.” (Madelyn Burke)

on fourth-round RB ‘s surgery: “All went well, he’s recovering, and obviously he’ll be missed. On the road to recovery… he might be out (of the hospital) today, but he’s got a road ahead of him.” (Madelyn Burke) Skattebo is expected to be ready for training camp next season following an estimated six-month recovery time. (Ian Rapoport)