NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Dexter Lawrence, Draft Visits, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

North Dakota State QB Cole Payton has met extensively with the Eagles. (Aaron Wilson)

has met extensively with the Eagles. (Aaron Wilson) Penn State RB Nick Singleton visited the Eagles for their local pro day. (Jeff Kerr)

visited the Eagles for their local pro day. (Jeff Kerr) UCF DE Malachi Lawrence had 16 official 30 visits, including with the Eagles. (Aaron Wilson)

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown will likely fetch somewhere in between the deal that sent former Jets DL Quinnen Williams to Dallas and the deal that sent former Bills WR Stefon Diggs to the Texans a couple of years ago, according to SI’s Albert Breer.

Davante Adams and Quinnen Williams trades were comps the Eagles used to base their ask for a first- and a second-round pick on. Because it just happened, Williams is an interesting one to look at. He was in the same draft class as Brown, is six months younger, is similarly under a reasonable contract, and the Jets landed a 2026 second-round pick and ’27 first-round pick for him. Conversely, the trade comp I heard other teams use was the 2023 Stefon Diggs deal, when the Bills sent Diggs, a 2024 sixth-round pick, and a ’25 fifth-rounder to Houston for a ’24 second-round pick. Which, obviously, is a substantially lower price than Williams went for. My guess would be Brown lands somewhere in between if he’s sent, as a lot of people seem to be anticipating, from the Eagles to the Patriots. Maybe it would be a 2028 first-round pick (Howie Roseman has taken picks years off before, with Haason Reddick being an example), or a conditional 2027 second-rounder that could become a first-rounder if Brown hits playing time benchmarks (one of the picks in the Cason Wentz deal between the Eagles and Colts had such a condition). In the end, it’ll take some creativity. I don’t see Roseman coming out of this looking like he lost the deal, because I do believe he’d rather not do a deal than complete a bad one.” “I’d start with the baseline,” Breer wrote . “Theandtrades were comps the Eagles used to base their ask for a first- and a second-round pick on. Because it just happened, Williams is an interesting one to look at. He was in the same draft class as Brown, is six months younger, is similarly under a reasonable contract, and the Jets landed a 2026 second-round pick and ’27 first-round pick for him. Conversely, the trade comp I heard other teams use was the 2023deal, when the Bills sent Diggs, a 2024 sixth-round pick, and a ’25 fifth-rounder to Houston for a ’24 second-round pick. Which, obviously, is a substantially lower price than Williams went for. My guess would be Brown lands somewhere in between if he’s sent, as a lot of people seem to be anticipating, from the Eagles to the Patriots. Maybe it would be a 2028 first-round pick (Howie Roseman has taken picks years off before, withbeing an example), or a conditional 2027 second-rounder that could become a first-rounder if Brown hits playing time benchmarks (one of the picks in the Cason Wentz deal between the Eagles and Colts had such a condition). In the end, it’ll take some creativity. I don’t see Roseman coming out of this looking like he lost the deal, because I do believe he’d rather not do a deal than complete a bad one.”

Eagles GM Howie Roseman , when asked about the team trading Brown: “What do you think the odds are that I’m answering this question any differently than I answered anywhere else? Like, really? Do you think it’s like 50 percent? Do you think it’s 75 percent? A.J. Brown is an Eagle.” (Ben Volin)

, when asked about the team trading Brown: “What do you think the odds are that I’m answering this question any differently than I answered anywhere else? Like, really? Do you think it’s like 50 percent? Do you think it’s 75 percent? is an Eagle.” (Ben Volin) Meanwhile, a rival AFC executive said: “A post-June 1 trade probably is something that everybody is waiting on at this point. The only team I’ve heard being significantly involved is New England, and I think the parties know it.”

Giants

Connor Hughes reports that the Bengals and Giants spoke about a trade for DL Dexter Lawrence about two weeks ago, with the Giants waiting to see whether they could retain Lawrence.

about two weeks ago, with the Giants waiting to see whether they could retain Lawrence. When it became clear that Lawrence wanted to go, the team made the deal, and the Giants will now pick at both No. 5 and No. 10 in the draft, barring any future trades.

Jordan Raanan reports that Lawrence was open to a fresh start as early as 2025, but New York didn’t want to trade him. However, they never expected to receive an offer of a top-ten draft pick for Lawrence.

Raanan had previously reported that the team would like to trade down from pick No. 5 and select a player like Ohio State S Caleb Downs ; their plans may change after acquiring another pick.

; their plans may change after acquiring another pick. He did add that the team was high on Ohio State LB Sonny Styles and Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love .

and Notre Dame RB . Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports that agent Joel Segal prevented new HC John Harbaugh from speaking directly to Lawrence .

. Albert Breer reports that Segal first took issue with Lawrence’s contract during the 2025 combine, a situation that dragged on until Lawrence requested a trade two weeks ago.

Breer mentions that the Bengals called about Lawrence the following day and were concerned that a player like Downs or CB Mansoor Delane would not fall to them at No. 10, which could lead them to take a player they had a mid-to-late first-round grade on.

would not fall to them at No. 10, which could lead them to take a player they had a mid-to-late first-round grade on. One AFC executive told Breer that Lawrence’s talent outweighs that of every other defensive player in the draft, making it an easier choice for the Bengals to send the tenth overall pick to New York.

Per Breer, Bengals executives also reached out to former Giants coaches and Lawrence’s Clemson teammates on the roster, including WR Tee Higgins , DE Myles Murphy , and DT B.J. Hil l, who spent time with Lawrence in New York.

, DE , and DT l, who spent time with Lawrence in New York. Another factor in the deal for the Bengals was that defensive tackles such as Aaron Donald and Chris Jones have continued to succeed later in their careers and make big impacts for their respective teams.