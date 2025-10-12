NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Jake Ferguson, Terry McLaurin, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says Commanders WR Terry McLaurin could return next week against the Cowboys as he works back from a quad/hip injury.

Commanders LB Ale Kaho was fined $4,685 for using the helmet, and LB Frankie Luvu was fined $23,186 for a hip-drop tackle.

Commanders RB Jeremy McNichols was fined $7,292 for unnecessary roughness.

Cowboys

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson is quickly becoming one of QB Dak Prescott‘s favorite and safest options in the passing game.

“Obviously when I showed up here and Jason Witten is the tight end in the room, when playcalls are named after him, when the option concept is the first route in the book, that’s taught by Jason Witten, you understand how valuable a good tight end can be that knows his responsibility,” Prescott said, via ESPN. “And I think that’s a big part of Jake’s success is that he knows his responsibility, he knows where he needs to be, why he needs to do it. We’re on the same page and we’re always communicating. There’s zones and there’s tough windows that we’re trying to get the ball into that if we’re not on the same page, then you don’t feel comfortable throwing it. But I do when you have a guy like that.”

Ferguson has made his route running a point of emphasis and is where Prescott wants him to be at all times.

“It’s the details in the routes,” Ferguson said. “You hear other tight ends talk and they’re just not as detailed. That a lot of times is coming from Dak saying, ‘Hey, this is the detail I’m looking for.’ And those little details matter when the ball is getting thrown his way.”

Ferguson said that he’s been in constant communication with Prescott, looking for ways to improve and to make sure the two are on the same page.

“Ever since I’ve been here, if something goes wrong, I go back and I’m talking to him and trying to pick his brain, ‘Hey, what do I need to do?’ or ‘What were you thinking?‘” Ferguson said. “That level of communication is huge.”

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says a source told him Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb has a “50-50” chance to return from his ankle injury this week and play against the Commanders.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said the Cowboys remain open to adding to the roster ahead of the trade deadline: "If the right opportunity were there today, we'd pull the trigger. … If we saw a great opportunity … we'd be all over it." (Jon Machota)

said the Cowboys remain open to adding to the roster ahead of the trade deadline: “If the right opportunity were there today, we’d pull the trigger. … If we saw a great opportunity … we’d be all over it.” (Jon Machota) Cowboys DE Sam Williams was fined $11,002 for a facemask.

Eagles

There were reports about teammates meeting with Eagles WR A.J. Brown this past week as the offense tried to get back on the same page, reports that Brown appeared to contradict. He offered a clarification on social media: “Just to clear this up. That wasn’t a meeting or a sit-down. I said ‘I don’t recall’ because it got painted like there was tension and Sa had to step in. That’s not true. I was walking to my car, saw them, and stopped to talk. Nothing more.”

Eagles CB Cooper DeJean was fined $11,593 for taunting, and LB Jalyx Hunt was fined $6,834 each for a blindside block and a hip-drop tackle.