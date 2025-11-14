NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Jameis Winston, Eagles, Giants, Cowboys

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said WR A.J. Brown‘s discontent with his lack of targets and production hasn’t been a distraction to the team.

“No, I don’t think so,” Sirianni said, via ESPN. “You can only go from your interactions with everybody and the way they go about their work on a daily basis that you guys aren’t able to see. But no, it’s business as usual.”

Sirianni added that Brown has been engaged throughout the season and further dismissed the notion that he’s frustrated with his role.

“I’m close to being done answering these questions with this,” Sirianni said. “He’s working hard and he is a big part of this game plan [for Sunday’s game against the Lions] and he’ll be a big part of the game plan going forward. He’s working like crazy when he’s here, and I’m excited to have him.”

Sirianni added that the team is going to continue to try to get the ball in Brown’s hands as often as possible.

“If you look at how the game went, there were a lot of plays that are going to [Brown] that for different reasons don’t. For instance, [DeVonta Smith]’s touchdown, that play is going to A.J.; they took it away, and [Hurts] threw it over the top. You can’t look at stats and just say this is what’s happening. You can’t paint the picture that way,” Sirianni said. “A.J. Brown is one of the best receivers in the NFL, so of course we’re trying to get him involved in the game every single time.”

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer noted there will be an open competition at right tackle. (Calvin Watkins)

Giants

Jameis Winston enters his first game as the Giants’ starting quarterback in Week 11. Winston reflected on being named New York’s starter, saying he’s extremely grateful for his opportunity.

“I’ve been waiting on this moment, man,” Winston said, via PFT. “So, the shock was off, the rust is off. It’s like, hey, you get to play. And when you get to play, nothing else matters but taking it one play at a time and doing your very best. Because we all have different circumstances, conditions, and facts and I know that. But, man, I’m extremely grateful. I choose to focus on what’s true and that’s my mentality, that’s my opportunity, being able to lead this team, and that’s my action. So going out there, being energetic, enthusiastic, serving every single way that I can, and playing the best football I possibly can play.”