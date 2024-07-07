NFC Notes: Aaron Jones, D.J. Moore, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic believes WR D.J. Moore could look for a new deal despite being under contract until 2025 after his recent explosion in Chicago.

Packers

Following seven seasons in Green Bay, RB Aaron Jones was released after they couldn’t come to terms on a pay cut. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst explained why they had to go a different direction.

“The landscape changed,” Gutekunst said, via Cheesehead TV. “We weren’t able to come to an agreement that we thought we might be able to with Aaron, and then, quite frankly, some opportunities opened up that we didn’t expect as well.”

“As hard as that is when you’re emotionally attached to a player like Aaron and everything he’s done for the club, you have to do what’s right for the Green Bay Packers…I feel I owe that to the organization.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson thinks RB Aaron Jones was a great addition to their offense and can have a similar impact to how Dalvin Cook was in Minnesota.

“We have a whole bunch of different weapons on our offense,” Jefferson said, via ESPN. “Just getting Aaron Jones into this offense, with his ability to run the ball and being able to be explosive, it just goes back to having Dalvin Cook back on this offense. Having that same type of mindset, having that same type of similarity. I feel like he’s going to do fantastic with us.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said WR Jalen Nailor has provided an impact when he’s healthy and is challenging him to take the “next step” with staying on the field.

“Jalen has always been a guy that when he’s healthy and on the field, he shows up on every single opportunity he’s gotten,” O’Connell said. “That’s our challenge to him. Sometimes things are out of your control and we understand that, but for him to take that next step, we’re going to need to see him out there a lot as part of that group.”