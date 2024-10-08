NFC Notes: Aaron Jones, Jordan Love, Xavier McKinney, Packers, Vikings

Packers

The Packers went into halftime trailing the Rams in Week 5 due in part to poor decision-making from QB Jordan Love. After a bounce-back second half where Love led Green Bay to a win, HC Matt LaFleur cited Love’s resilience as one of his best qualities.

“That’s the mindset you have to have whether it’s in football or in life. There are gonna be somethings that happen to you that are out of your control, and the only thing you can control is how you respond to everything,” LaFleur said, via Tyler Dragon of USA Today. “Specifically with Jordan, I think that’s one of his superpowers. We’ve seen it since the day he got drafted. He just doesn’t blink when the pressure comes. Last year was pretty indicative of that.”

Packers

Through his first five games with Green Bay, S Xavier McKinney has an interception in every game, which hasn’t been done since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. McKinney talked about his huger coming into the season and outlined how he intercepted Rams QB Matthew Stafford in their win.

“Nah. I wouldn’t have thought you was crazy at all,” McKinney said, via Matt Scheidman of The Athletic. “I went into the season — I’m on a mission, and that mission doesn’t stop until we played our last game. Everything that I didn’t get before, that’s what I’m coming for.”

“I saw his eyes. I was able to get a really good break on it. Yeah, he looked me off a couple times throughout the game. It was difficult. It was probably the most looked-off I’ve been this year. So it was difficult, but I know if I trust it, my craft and my instincts, I was gonna be able to get one.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on RB Aaron Jones’ hip injury: “I just know he was kind of feeling early on and tried to work through it. As it started to take a turn, hopefully, we avoided anything major by getting him out of there.” (Ben Goessling)