NFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Bears, Lions, Vikings

According to the Athletic’s Bob McGinn, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has mocked GM Brian Gutekunst in group chats with teammates, calling him Jerry Krause in a reference to the former GM of the Bulls whose contentious relationship with Michael Jordan was brought to prominence again last summer following The Last Dance.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky thinks you can read between the lines of Packers president Mark Murphy making no mention of the relationship between Rodgers and Gutekunst in his monthly column on the team website and confirm there’s a problem there.

Demovsky notes Rodgers has already jeopardized a $500,000 workout bonus for not attending the start of voluntary OTAs. If he misses minicamp, he could be fined a total of $93,085. Holding out from training camp would result in fines of $50,000 per day and retiring could cause Green Bay to go after $30 million in signing bonus while also renouncing a $14.7 million base salary and up to $850,000 in incentives.

As for what the Packers could get in a trade, Demovsky asked a high-ranking NFC executive who pegged the compensation at two first-round picks and a second.

Bears’ HC Matt Nagy was with the Chiefs when they drafted QB Patrick Mahomes with Alex Smith already on the roster. This leads him to believe he has “some type of blueprint to at least work off” with rookie QB Justin Fields.

Nagy adds that the team will know when Fields is ready to be an NFL starter.

“There are some observations from all of us as coaches every single day, and just like we would tell any quarterback when you come in here, you do everything you can to be the best quarterback that you could be,” Nagy said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “Whether it’s in the meeting room or whether it’s in practice, and everything else will take care of itself. All of those guys are going to do it. And then we just got to decide then when we get to that point, how is he developing and how is everybody doing, and really keeping it as honest as possible with all of those guys. Then when the time is right, I promise you every single person will know including Justin when it’s the right time, and that’s naturally how it happens.”

Per USA Today’s Jeff Risdon, Lions DC Dan Campbell mentioned in a radio interview that Detroit would run a 3-4 base defense under the new coaching staff.

will compete at the slot receiver position but could be an outside option: “I think this kid’s got some outside flex to him, too. Is he gonna run a 4.3? No, he’s not a 4.3 guy. But he plays fast, man.” (Burke) As for fourth-round LB Derrick Barnes, Campbell feels he has raw talent but can shed blocks and can become a “special” player: “He’s got so much room to grow. He can run, he’s tough, he’s smart, 34-inch arms so he comes downhill and he can shed blocks. We all think he can grow into something special. His character reeks of success.” (Burke)

When speaking about Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Vikings GM Rick Spielman said they are observing his situation in Green Bay but he is focused on Minnesota going forward.

“You always read things and stuff like that,” Spielman, via ProFootballTalk. “Aaron Rodgers is maybe the best quarterback who has ever played this game, and I’m never going to talk about anyone else’s players. One, I’m not allowed to. It’s illegal. But you just always look at different situations. The most important thing is evaluating us and our decisions and if we do make mistakes how do we correct them or what will we do differently. If something works out, great. . . . My main focus here is on the Minnesota Vikings.”