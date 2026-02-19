NFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Cardinals, Seahawks

Aaron Rodgers
- The Cardinals could be a landing spot for QB Aaron Rodgers if he’s not re-signed by the Steelers, per PFT’s Mike Florio.
- Florio adds that Cardinals OC Nathaniel Hackett has a history with Rodgers and could influence his decision to reunite with one of his former coaches.
- The Cardinals are expected to part ways with QB Kyler Murray this offseason, and with a weak quarterback class, Rodgers could continue his career in Arizona for a year.
Cardinals
- Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur elected to retain DC Nick Rallis. LaFleur said they had “honest and open dialogue” and has been impressed by Rallis: “He’s a stud. His best days are ahead of him.” (Darren Urban)
- As for bringing on Hackett as their offensive coordinator, LaFleur said their offense will develop organically and will not be exactly copies of teams like the Packers or Rams: “We’re not gonna be Green Bay. We’re not gonna be the Rams. We’re not gonna be the Niners. We’re gonna be us, whatever us becomes.” (Jeremy Bergman)
- Matt Zenitz reports that Arizona is expected to retain OLBs coach Matt Feeney on its defensive staff.
- According to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals are hiring former Texas DC Pete Kwiatkowski as their new defensive line coach.
- Zenitz also reports that the Cardinals are expected to hire Tiffin University HC Brett Ekkens to their coaching staff.
- CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Cardinals are expected to hire Colts defensive quality control coach Brent Jackson in an assistant DBs coach type of role.
Seahawks
- The NFL announced Seahawks CB Josh Jobe was fined a total of $18,444 for his two unnecessary roughness penalties in the Super Bowl.
- Both infractions came on the same play. With 13:24 left in the fourth quarter, Jobe was penalized for a late hit against Patriots WR Stefon Diggs while out of bounds. The next fine was generated from a punch Jobe threw on Diggs after the receiver grabbed his facemask.
- Brady Henderson reports that the Seahawks will keep ILBs coach Kirk Olivadotti on their coaching staff in a different role after bringing in Zach Orr as their new inside linebackers coach.
