NFC Notes: Aidan Hutchinson, Brian O’Neill, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell on DE Aidan Hutchinson after the win over the Browns: “Just another big performance by him today. …It’s just good to see him back playing at a high level. …We missed him last year.” (Colton Pouncy)
- Lions QB Jared Goff and WR Jameson Williams had some miscommunications, including one that resulted in an interception. Goff notes that he will have no reservations about Williams going forward and puts the blame on himself: “Gonna keep believing in him no matter what.” (Pouncy)
- Lions DB Brian Branch was fined $11,598 for a low block.
Packers
- Packers second-round OT Anthony Belton injured his knee during Wednesday’s practice, but HC Matt LaFleur doesn’t think it’s a long-term injury. (Matt Schneidman)
Vikings
- Vikings OT Brian O’Neill will have an MRI on his knee tonight for concern about a potential MCL injury, according to HC Kevin O’Connell. (Ben Goessling)
- O’Connell said the Vikings found out about “three minutes before the game” that the play clock in the Croke Park end zone would be turned off, with QB Carson Wentz normally having a play clock he could look at. (Goessling)
