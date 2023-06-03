NFC Notes: Aidan Hutchinson, David Bakhtiari, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Chicago Bears still want a new stadium, but their plans may no longer be to build one in Arlington Heights, Illinois after a sharp increase in the taxes on the property they bought there.

The team released a statement saying that they feel the county has assessed the property taxes at a level that is too high for the team to pay.

“The Chicago Bears goal of building the largest single development project in Illinois history led by billions of dollars in private capital investment, and the jobs and economic benefits generated, is at risk in Arlington Heights,” the team’s statement said. “The stadium-based project remains broadly popular in Arlington Heights, Chicagoland and the state. However, the property’s original assessment at five times the 2021 tax value, and the recent settlement with Churchill Downs for 2022 being three times higher, fails to reflect the property is not operational and not commercially viable in its current state. We will continue the ongoing demolition activity and work toward a path forward in Arlington Heights, but it is no longer our singular focus. It is our responsibility to listen to other municipalities in Chicagoland about potential locations that can deliver on this transformational opportunity for our fans, our club and the State of Illinois.”

Lions

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson said he feels like he’s in the best shape of his life after dedicating the offseason to building up his body.

“It’s crazy the difference in how I feel over this year timespan,” Hutchinson said, via the team’s website. “I feel stronger than ever. I feel more mobile than ever. I really think just having an offseason to take my time and focus on some of my body deficiencies has helped me a ton. I can’t wait.”

Hutchinson feels like he may be in for a second-year jump after gaining more explosiveness this offseason.

“Me personally, I feel like I’m just on a completely different level,” he said. “Instinctually. My explosiveness. Everywhere on the board I feel like I’ve taken myself to the next level.”

Hutchinson is fired up about the team’s additions this offseason and said he gets the feeling the team is preparing to make a push as soon as this coming season.

“It gets me fired up just seeing that,” he said. “I think they believe in our pass rush they believe we have guys who can go get the passer and they just went and got some guys in the back end to make that quarterback hold it a little bit longer. It gets me fired up because you know what Brad (Holmes) and Dan (Campbell) are doing is trying to make the push for right now. Getting the DBs, Cam (Sutton) and those guys, and drafting Jack (Campbell), a guy who is going to be ready Day 1…you can tell the boys are making a push right now.” Packers When asked about his comments about the Packers being in a “rebuild” phase, OT David Bakhtiari responded it’s fair to say they are rebuilding their offense after they move on from Aaron Rodgers. “I know everyone loved to take the words that I said,” Bakhtiari said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athetlic. “To me, flat out … it’s disrespectful to say you’re not rebuilding off a Hall of Fame quarterback. It was disrespectful to say you weren’t rebuilding off of Brett Favre when you moved to Aaron. No one knew who Aaron was and what he was going to be, so I’m not going to sit here and pull back those words. People go to the word ‘rebuild’ on an extreme level or you look at what it is. The beauty is I have no f—— clue. That’s what football is. We’re all batting a thousand come the first game of the year and we’ll figure it out. I think the Seahawks rebuilt off of Russell (Wilson), look at how that turned out. … That’s how I look at it and it’s a simple way to put it. We can slice it, cut it, make it look like who wants to be the hero or the villain on that word, but that’s really what I mean.” Bakhtiari is feeling more comfortable going into this year’s offseason program now that he doesn’t have to focus on his recovery from a knee injury. “Honestly, I’m having a great time when I am back,” Bakhtiari said. “Having fun, good conversations when I’m on the field with anyone. We understand the expectation, understand where it’s at and it’s been kind of cool. I really like how I’m feeling … I have finally not had a surgery for the first time in the last two or three offseasons. … I get to have an offseason to train, to get away, to finally relax and not freak out my body. Being a dad has been amazing and mind, spiritually, mentally, physically, I just feel very light and that’s been very pleasing. Hopefully I can reap the benefits from that.” Bakhtiari said he spoke to Rodgers, who reminisced on when Green Bay parted ways with Charles Woodson. “That’s kind of prepped me for this moment,” Bakhtiari said. “Just another guy that’s gone. I even talked to Aaron. I remember him saying Charles Woodson was one of the biggest things, when they saw him go. It’s a business. You should never forget that. Because it will happen. There will be a day there will be a new name there (referring to the placard atop his locker). You guys may say, ‘Hey, remember who was there? It was Dave. Some frickin’ idiot with long hair who always made fun of me.’”