NFC Notes: Aidan Hutchinson, Lions, Packers

Aidan Hutchinson

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson is happy about signing a massive contract extension but said that money is not his motivating factor for continuing to improve.

“If I ask myself why I play this game and why I do what I do, the money is really a byproduct,” Hutchinson said, via PFT. “While a lot of those numbers are fun to look at and it’s cool and it’s such a blessing, in order for me to keep putting one foot in front of the other and keep looking forward, I have to focus on my play and my evolution as a player. Because to me, that fires me up more than money ever would.”

Lions

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson signed a four-year extension with $180 million in new money that includes $55.7 million guaranteed at signing from a $15 million signing bonus and a $28.407 million option bonus . (Patrick Andres)

signed a four-year extension with $180 million in new money that includes $55.7 million guaranteed at signing from a $15 million signing bonus and a $28.407 million option bonus . (Patrick Andres) Hutchinson will make $45.972 million for the rest of 2025 and 2026, all fully guaranteed with $25 million in new money. He’s set to make $29.55 million in 2027, all guaranteed for injury with $10 million fully guaranteed. (Andres)

He will make $29.55 million in 2028, all guaranteed for injury which will fully vest in March 2027. Hutchinson is scheduled to make $49.55 million in 2029, $35.428 million guaranteed for injury while the rest will vest in March 2028 and 2029. Finally, he will make $42 million in 2030 with no guarantees and a $2.75 million roster bonus due in March. (Andres)

The deal additionally has a $250k workout bonus each offseason, and Hutchinson can make $200k in per-game roster bonuses every year from 2027-2030. (Andres)

Detroit DC Kelvin Sheppard said he’s half Tiger/half Lion when asked about the LSU HC opening, but kept his focus on their Week 9 game: “I can’t be interested in something I have no idea about. I’m interested in beating the Minnesota Vikings.” (Eric Woodyard)

said he’s half Tiger/half Lion when asked about the LSU HC opening, but kept his focus on their Week 9 game: “I can’t be interested in something I have no idea about. I’m interested in beating the Minnesota Vikings.” (Eric Woodyard) Lions OC John Morton revealed he had a conversation with WR Jameson Williams about getting him the ball more. Morton would’ve understood if Williams was upset with his lack of targets, but he said Williams has been great about the situation: “I’m gonna do a better job with that.” (Colton Pouncy)

Packers

Green Bay benched CB Nate Hobbs in Week 8 in favor of CB Carrington Valentine after Hobbs has struggled to return to form from MCL surgery. Packers HC Matt LaFleur praised Valentine’s performance but said it will still be a fluid situation where they compete for playing time.

“We always talk about how it’s going to be a competitive situation, and it was just that,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “Obviously, everybody sees how you perform in a game, but what nobody sees is what we’re doing on a daily basis in practice. And so C.V. got an opportunity and he went out there, and I thought he played really competitively the entire game … even on the touchdown catch, I just loved how he competed for the football.”

“I thought that was big time, and it didn’t go our way in that moment, but I thought, all in all, he showed physicality. He was challenging guys. There was just no gimmies. And I thought that was big time because that’s how we want to play.”

“It’s going to continue to be a competitive situation because we still have a ton of confidence in Hobbs. So all of those guys — Keisean — they’re all going to be competing for playing time.”