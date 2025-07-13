NFC Notes: Aidan Hutchinson, Matthew Golden, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears second-round OT Ozzy Trapilo said fellow OTs Kiran Amegadjie and Braxton Jones have done a great job of taking him under their wing and helping him get up to speed.

“They’re both fantastic guys,” Trapilo said, via Bears Wire. “The whole O-line is really incredible. Coming in, you don’t know how it’s going to be. [But] everyone is such a good guy. [If] you have a question, they’ll go out of their way to help you. That’s for the entire room, [including] the tackle position. I’ve been really happy about that.”

Lions

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson is returning from a season-ending broken tibia and fibula in his left leg. Detroit GM Brad Holmes said the edge rusher has looked great in their offseason program, while he’s also been impressed by players like Marcus Davenport and Al-Quadin Muhammad.

“Aidan looks great, man. He’s been out there in OTAs. Really didn’t expect anything else,” Holmes said via Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press. “You never truly, truly know. You don’t have a crystal ball. But just knowing how that guy’s wired and how he attacks things and how tuned he is with his body, it did not surprise me. I mean he’s out there. He looks explosive. He’s changing direction. I mean he looks really good, man.

“And then we brought back Marcus Davenport on a one-year deal. He was playing really good football for us before he unfortunately got hurt. And so hopefully he gets better luck on his side. He’s been out there, and I would say he looks good, man. His body is feeling great. His body looks great, man. And he had a good summer as well in terms of the OTAs. And then we brought Al-Quadin Muhammad back that we signed last year, who logged some good snaps for us, played good football. Plays hard. He’s physical. He’ll set edges, man. He plays with a lot of effort.”

Holmes projected confidence about the team’s situation at edge rusher even if it seems like they once again might not have a true complement for Hutchinson, pointing to potential development from sixth-round DE Ahmed Hassanein.

“He has some work to do from a developmental standpoint, just like they all do. But he’s not just some fish out of water, just raw, don’t know what he’s doing out there. I mean when you look at his production he had, in terms of sacks and pressures the past two years, he had the most production out of all the edge rushers in that class, and it just so happens he plays with his hair on fire. So, we feel good about where we’re at at that position.”

Packers

Packers WR Romeo Doubs has gotten a strong first impression of first-round WR Matthew Golden this offseason thus far.

“Oh, man. Kid’s a stud,” Doubs said, via Ryan Wood. “Doesn’t say much, but he just comes in and works. He’s been real consistent in that area…kid is playing fast right now, so I’m excited to see it.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur reiterated that Golden is proving to have a strong work ethic.

“I like his approach, how he comes to work every day,” LaFleur said. “He gives great effort, his attitude has been outstanding, and obviously he’s a talented young player. Still has a lot to learn, but he’s shown improvement every day.”