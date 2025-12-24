NFC Notes: Aidan Hutchinson, Rome Odunze, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Although Bears HC Ben Johnson wouldn’t put a timeline on WR Rome Odunze ‘s return from a foot injury, he still thinks the receiver is “going to be able to help us this year,” per Brad Biggs.

Bears TE Durham Smythe was fined $12,172 for a low block, OT Darnell Wright was fined $23,186 for use of the helmet, and WR Luther Burden was fined $11,075 for unnecessary roughness.

Lions

Detroit’s defense allowed the Steelers to gain 481 yards of total offense in Week 16’s 29-24 loss. When asked about how the Lions’ defense can improve, DE Aidan Hutchinson said they need to start having fun again.

“Something that I think I want to do better at, and I think we can control is just having fun out there,” Hutchinson said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site. “It’s a simple thing. Football in the NFL is a business, but you have to treat it like a fun game that you love in order for you to get the results.”

Hutchinson said the energy becomes infectious when they are having fun, which helps lead to big plays.

“I feel like the defenses I’ve been on whenever we are out there having fun, not just doing your job and executing, but you are having fun, you are celebrating together, you’re jumping around. That energy is very infectious, and we just have to get back to that,” Hutchinson said. “I think if we’re doing that, having fun, celebrating, making big plays, like that’s going to be big for us.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell said WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (knee) has “a little irritation” with his injury, but things appear positive for him playing in Thursday’s Week 17 game against the Vikings, via Dave Birkett.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said both QBs Jordan Love (concussion) and Malik Willis (shoulder) were limited in Tuesday’s practice, per Tom Silverstein.

said both QBs (concussion) and (shoulder) were limited in Tuesday’s practice, per Tom Silverstein. Willis missed practice completely on Wednesday but it was due to an illness, not a setback with his shoulder. (Ryan Wood)

He said Tuesday he’s expecting to be ready to play: “I try to take it one day at a time, but I would assume that I’m going to be ready. ” (Steve Megaree)

” (Steve Megaree) Meanwhile, Love has been practicing and listed as limited but LaFleur wasn’t sure if he would clear in time to play Saturday night: “It’s a little bit of a moving target.” (Rob Demovsky)