NFC Notes: Aidan Hutchinson, Theo Benedet, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears OT Theo Benedet has moved to left tackle after opening the season on the opposite side. When asked about switching sides, Benedet admits things have been challenging, but feels their coaching staff is doing well to get him prepared.

“That can be a challenge, for sure. It’s not as seamless as some people think,” Benedet said, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. “We’ve been doing that in practice. I think the coaches have done a good job of throwing me in there, sometimes without warning, so I can be prepared for a moment like that. It takes a few plays to get everything flipped in your mind. After that, I felt it went pretty well.”

Bears HC Ben Johnson believes Benedet is “equally proficient” at left and right tackle.

“(Benedet) is a really good run blocker first and foremost,” Johnson said. “I think it probably took him just a minute to settle in. It didn’t matter which side it was going to be on — right or left. I think he’s equally proficient at either one. He’s just had such a good spring and summer for us that I’ve got a lot of confidence there.”

Chicago moved away from Braxton Jones as their starting left tackle in Week 4 after returning from a serious ankle injury he suffered last season. Johnson said Jones started games well, but lacked in finishing them.

“I think he’s started the first half of each game really strongly, and we probably haven’t had the second-half finish that we’ve wanted,” Johnson said.

Lions

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson talked about how he’s taking a long-term point of view towards the season.

“I really have a marathon view of this season and I’m taking it one week at a time,” Hutchinson said, . “I’m putting every single preparation I can into every week, and we see how the cards lay at the end of the week and do it all over again. That’s really my focus. We’re going to keep improving and progressing and it’s all little details that help a lot in the long run.”

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN writes Hutchinson seems “destined” for a new long-term deal, and there have been “exploratory discussions” about an extension between both parties.

Fowler is unsure if Hutchinson will top Micah Parsons‘ four-year, $186 million deal with the Packers.

Packers

When discussing extension candidates he’s keeping an eye on, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that he’s keeping Packers WR Romeo Doubs on his radar.

on his radar. As for coordinators who are raising their head coaching stock, Fowler names Packers DC Jeff Hafley as someone in the mix.

as someone in the mix. Packers HC Matt LaFleur on WR Christian Watson: “Here’s a guy that’s so impactful. There’s very few that are as big and strong and fast as Christian Watson, and then you combine the fact he’s got a brilliant mind. The things he can do in game, I don’t think anyone can truly appreciate.” (Ryan Wood)