NFC Notes: Aidan Hutchinson, Thomas Brown, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

When asked about the possibility of the players not having much energy left for the season, Bears’ interim HC Thomas Brown responded he doesn’t think anyone is quitting and everyone is fighting until the final whistle.

“I would disagree with you,” Brown said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “If you watch the tape, our guys battled until the very end. Saying we don’t have a lot left in the tank alludes to our guys quitting, and I didn’t see that at all on tape. I think our guys continue to battle. I’m going to continue battling. I am going to continue to fight for them and stay behind them.”

Bears TE Cole Kmet‘s approach has been to focus on ways he can improve individually.

“I think what I’ve learned through it all is you got to be on your own s—, and trying to get other guys to do certain things or other people to do certain things, it takes away from your preparation. And then if other guys aren’t doing their job or other people aren’t doing their job, that’s on them,” Kmet said.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson said they need to find ways to execute and be in “better positions” to make plays.

“I’m assuming the coaches are giving us the best calls that they feel put us in the right position,” Johnson said. “And as players, we got to go out there and find a way to execute. So I mean, overall, we got to find ways to make plays better, be in better positions to make those plays. Of course players got the responsibility to make the plays, and I know nobody’s purposely not trying to make plays. Everybody’s goal is to be the best and try to make your place, it’s just not going our way.”

Lions

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson has been out since October after suffering a fractured tibia and fibula. Hutchinson said he’s “on track” to return by this year’s Super Bowl should Detroit reach the title game.

“I’m on track for my goal of returning to the Super Bowl,” Hutchinson said, via NFL.com. “I keep telling all the boys when I see them in the facility. I’m like, ‘You guys just gotta get there and I promise you I’m going to be back.’”

Vikings

The Vikings took several steps to honor former WR Randy Moss who recently announced he has been battling a cancer diagnosis. One of those was WR Justin Jefferson giving him a shoutout after he scored a touchdown.

“Every game is a plan to get into the end zone, but I definitely wanted to give a tribute to him on one of my touchdowns,” Jefferson said, via the team’s website. “It was great to have it done in the first quarter. I’m grateful for what he has done for this game and what he did for me as a kid, just watching him and being a fan of him. I’ve always got to show love for him. “I texted him and wished him the best of luck. I was happy to see he came out and said he had beaten cancer. I’ll always have him in my prayers.”