NFC Notes: Alex Anzalone, Xavier McKinney, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions LB Alex Anzalone highly praised GM Brad Holmes for putting together a strong defense last offseason and believes they could be playing cleaner.

“[GM] Brad [Holmes] and his staff, first of all, have done a good job trying to piece together personnel to put a quality defense on the field,” Anzalone said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “It’s a hard job to do this late in the season, as the injuries have accumulated. At the end of the day, defensively, we’ve been catching a lot of flak, but at the same time we just haven’t been playing clean football with energy and passion.”

As for Detroit’s 31-9 win over the Vikings in Week 18, Anzalone pointed out how CB Amik Robertson was able to limit WR Justin Jefferson to three receptions for 54 yards.

“Amik Robertson traveled with 18 a lot of the game and we had doubles on him, but at the same time Amik challenged him—and a lot of players around the league aren’t willing to do that,” Anzalone said. “We stopped the run out of a light box, and guys got pressure on [Sam] Darnold, and we were sticky in coverage.”

Lions DC Aaron Glenn is set to be in demand for team’s head coaching vacancies this offseason. Anzalone credited Glenn’s leadership and situational awareness as their coordinator.

“It’s just his leadership,” Anzalone said. “Obviously, he’s smart. Situationally, he knows every situation better than anyone I’ve ever been around. He knows when to call it, how to call it, and he calls it around our personnel. But at the same time, his leadership, he’s getting guys going, keeping guys accountable, but uplifting them at the same time. I’m excited to see him be a head coach.”

Packers Packers HC Matt LaFleur on S Xavier McKinney earning first-team All-Pro: “That’s the ultimate honor. He’s put the time in. He’s just got an incredible focus about him. He’s obviously a very talented player but when you observe how he plays the game … he is so dialed in.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley on his former Giants teammate McKinney: "Talking to him last year and having a tough year, not having the season we would like, being captains of the team — and then see him go over there and thrive and see me coming here and thrive, it's a beautiful thing." (Zach Berman)

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell thinks DC Brian Flores and senior vice president of player personnel Ryan Grigson "set a standard" around the organization, calling both "huge pillars" in Minnesota's operation. "Yeah, I wouldn't want to be in the middle of that hug," O'Connell said, via Michael Silver of The Athletic. "But I think it's awesome. I have really enjoyed getting a chance to be around them every single day. They've helped set a standard that has led to us winning a lot of football games. Those guys have been huge pillars of what we've been able to accomplish for sure, both on and off the field. It's a real thing." Vikings DE Jonathan Greenard described Flores as a "players' coach" because of the dialogue he has with people on the roster. When asked about the sentiment, Flores responded he's able to push players but also keep things loose. "Oh my God," Flores said. "OK — I think I'm a players' coach in that, you know, all guys want someone who's going to push them to be their very best. And we have a good time, too. There's a lot of laughs in the room. So, you know, players coach who's demanding, who has a high standard? I'll take that." Flores reflected on things he's learned from coaches throughout his career, like Bill Belichick and Mike Tomlin. "When you're in one place, you hear one way, and that's how you deliver a message," Flores said. "You go to some other places, you hear it delivered a different way, and you kind of pick and choose. And because the delivery is different, it hits the players a different way. For instance, Bill will say, 'You can't win until you keep from losing.' Which is a little bit of a riddle, and it takes a little while for some guys to kind of put all that together. But Mike T. will say, 'In order to kick ass, don't kick your own ass.' It's the same thing. That one hits a little bit differently."