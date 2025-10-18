NFC Notes: Alim McNeill, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Hall of Famer and ESPN broadcaster Troy Aikman had some criticism about the Bears and QB Caleb Williams in Monday Night’s 25-24 win over the Commanders. When asked about Aikman’s comments, HC Ben Johnson responded that any way they can win is fine with him.

“It sounded like from that game the other night, a few people weren’t particular pleased with how we’re winning right now,” Johnson said, via BearsWire. “I woke up this morning and my kids were watching the second half before school so I heard some of the commentary. But, listen, in this league any way you can find a way to win.”

Johnson added that he didn’t pay attention to Aikman and wants Chicago to continue earning respect around the league.

“Maybe I just had it on mute,” Johnson said. “Listen, you want respect in this league, you got to go earn it. So, that’s where we are at right now. We need to go earn that respect from not only the rest of the teams in the NFL but everybody, so that’s where we are.”

Lions

Lions DT Alim McNeill said he is feeling “100%” and fully expects to play this weekend.

“One thousand percent,” McNeill said when asked if knowing he’s playing Monday has given him some extra juice at practice this week, via the team’s website. “Probably slept a little longer last night, too, trying to get some more rest for the week. I’m 100 percent locked in right now and ready to go. This is the only thing I’ve been looking forward to. I don’t know how to explain it to you. I’ve been waiting on this day for a long, long time.” Lions HC Dan Campbell believes that McNeill can create one-on-one mismatches in pass-rushing opportunities as well as be an elite run stopper. “Mac brings a lot to us,” Campbell said. “Feel like he’s going to bring a lot in the pass game because he is a guy we believe can win one-on-ones in the pass game, but also all that he can do in the run game. I mean he’s stout, he’s aggressive, he’s powerful. So, I just think he’s another player that can elevate those around him.” Campbell spoke about adding DB Jammie Robinson, whom the team signed off of the Chiefs’ practice squad earlier this week. “We liked him coming out (in the 2023 Draft) and Brad (Holmes) and I were talking to him, Brad’s kept an eye on him for a while, always kind of tracked where he’s at, when he’s been available,” Campbell said. “And so, to be able to poach him and get him for a few weeks here, it’ll be good to get a look at him. But we do like him. He’s aggressive, pretty tough kid, can play special teams. We think there’s nickel, safety flex – probably starting with safety. But we like him, yeah. We’ll get a peek at him.” Detroit also signed CB Kendall Fuller, as their secondary has been depleted by injuries. “We know what he’s been able to do in this league, he’s a veteran player that has played a lot of football,” Campbell said of Fuller. “So, he’s got some banked reps on him. He’s kind of like Jammie (Robinson). We’ll get eyes on him and see what he looks like. Is there a potential to take him? I can’t answer that right now. But at least it gives us another veteran guy we can look at.”

Vikings

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2 after missing his entire rookie year with a knee injury. McCarthy has been frustrated by the frequency of his health issues, but is working to get back on the field.

“It’s unfortunate and one of those really annoying injuries,” McCarthy said, via Dave Campbell of 10WBNS. “But I’m just continuing to work to get to 100% as fast as possible.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell just wants to get McCarthy live reps in a game setting.

“I think the biggest thing is just getting him back in uniform on grass, getting real live reps of pass rush and taking drops and applying some of the things that he’s worked really hard on,” O’Connell said. “I’m having a blast coaching him.”

McCarthy has been digesting information from O’Connell and QBs coach Josh McCown as he recovers.

“Everyone in this position and at other positions and in other professions, they’re always working on perfecting that part of their craft, the fundamentals, the basics,” McCarthy said. “So it was just awesome to get back on the field and spin it but get that wisdom and advice from those guys.”

Vikings OC Wes Phillips has been impressed by Blake Brandel at center after appearing mostly as a guard or tackle throughout his career: “The way Blake handled this game, I think we might be looking at a situation where this could be his best position of all five across the line.” (Kevin Seifert)

has been impressed by at center after appearing mostly as a guard or tackle throughout his career: “The way Blake handled this game, I think we might be looking at a situation where this could be his best position of all five across the line.” (Kevin Seifert) The Minnesota Vikings officially ruled out OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) for Week 7.