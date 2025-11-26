NFC Notes: Alvin Kamara, Bryce Young, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons first-round rookie EDGE rushers James Pearce and Jalon Walker have led the charge on the team’s revamped pass rush.

“It’s great seeing them hit their strides,” DL David Onyemata said, via the team’s website. “When you first get in the league, you’re kind of trying to figure out yourself. But once you start hitting your stride, once you start get going, great things can happen.”

Pearce added that they’re working on rebuilding the culture in the organization and get back to being contenders.

“Winning and doing your job and playing with your brothers is always contagious,” Pearce said. “Those are always contagious things. That’s what we just bond off of right there.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says the Falcons are being monitored for a potential coaching change after the season.

Falcons HC Raheem Morris says that WR Drake London is doubtful against the Jets. (Ledbetter)

Panthers

The Panthers fell to 6-6 after a loss on Monday Night Football, where QB Bryce Young threw two interceptions, including one near the goal line. Young knows he has to do a better job not putting the ball in harm’s way, but he is ready to move past a rough game and get back on track in Week 13.

“We just need to execute. There’s no dream plays or hoorah speeches,” Young said, via NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. “I need to do a better job of executing myself. I need to take care of the ball. I needed to do a better job of making plays go today. I didn’t do good enough. I take all ownership in that. We have a locker room full of guys that do that, so we just have to be better. There’s not some magical fix. It’s us buckling down and playing good football. We didn’t get that done on offense today. Again, it sucks, but it’s a quick week. We have to be able to flush it quick and get on to the next one.”

Saints

Saints’ veteran RB Alvin Kamara hasn’t lived up to his usual expectations, averaging just 3.6 yards per carry for 471 yards and one touchdown, to go along with 5.6 yards per catch on 33 receptions for 186 yards and no scores. New Orleans HC Kellen Moore points out that their entire offense has struggled to create explosive plays.

“There’s a lot of positives; he’s played really well,” Moore said, via Matthew Paras of Nola.com. “He’s been in some challenging situations. We haven’t been able to get the run game going to the best of our ability. And I think a lot of it is the explosive play. We haven’t been able to generate the explosives, and that’s something we have to continue to evaluate.”

Kamara is in line to be an unrestricted free agent after the season, but remains firm that he wants to be back with the Saints.

“I’ve been vocal that I don’t want to go anywhere, and I’ve said it countless times, y’all know that, I think everybody knows that, the fan base knows that,” Kamara said.