NFC Notes: Alvin Kamara, Tyler Allgeier, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans was asked how rookies Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson have been fitting in with the team’s receivers group so far.

“This might be the best receiving room I’ve been a part of,” Evans said. “I say that every year, but we always get great players to come in, so that’s been very fortunate for me in my career to be around a lot of great young players. They’ve added to the room tremendously. They’re already very polished. Emeka’s really strong hands, super smart, Tez is speed, quickness.”

Falcons

Falcons RB coach Michael Pitre believes that RB Tyler Allgeier can be an elite running back and shrugged off the notion of him being traded.

“Ultimately, as we look at this season coming up, my goal is to make sure that he continues to improve upon the things that I think he needs to improve upon to keep his trajectory of being an elite player in this league,” Pitre said, via the team’s website. “We’ve talked about it, he understands it. And I’ll say this: He’s a highly competitive player, so he’s going to have his own goals and aspirations.”

Pitre added Allgeier can take the workload off of RB Bijan Robinson and can help him be more efficient.

“When you have another guy like Tyler in the room, he can take a lot off of (Bijan) as well,” Pitre said. “Their games are different but the production is still high. If you’re in the season and Bijan needs a break, we have no problem throwing Tyler in there knowing that we’re still going to get very high production. That part also helps backs create a little bit of longevity through a long season.”

Saints

Through his eight years in the NFL, Saints RB Alvin Kamara has been the team’s workload for the majority of his tenure. Heading into his age-30 season, New Orleans HC Kellen Moore has no plans to limit Kamara and raved about his unique skillset to dominate as a runner and receiver.

“Alvin’s obviously one of the premier players in our league, his ability to run the football and play in the pass game,” Moore said, via John DeShazier of the team’s website. “And so, we want to utilize every aspect of that.”

“He’s going to be a really big-time, impactful runner, running the football first and foremost. And then obviously the pass game, his ability to create matchups is going to be a huge advantage for us.”