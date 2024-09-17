NFC Notes: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Caleb Williams, Bears, Eagles, Lions

Bears

Chicago first-round QB Caleb Williams talked about how he’s feeling after taking some hits in their Week 2 loss to the Texans.

“I’m a little bruised up,” Williams said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “I took a couple hits today. I’m going to get in ice tubs and do all the things I need to do to make sure my body is ready for tomorrow and practice other the other days and obviously next game.”

Bears HC Matt Eberflus reviewed Williams’ performance and noted the importance of awareness when a play breaks down.

“There were certain points where I think he did a really good job riding up in the pocket and making some good throws, so some really good positives there to look at,” Eberflus added. “Then also he was able to evade the rush a couple times and get on the perimeter a couple times. He has to be careful with the football after he gets out there when he throws the ball in a scramble drill. So great learning moments there for him in terms of the pressure that you’re talking about, of what to do and when to do it.”

Bears ST coordinator Richard Hightower called RB Velus Jones‘ muffed kickoff return “unacceptable” because they “value the ball and on that particular play we didn’t and it hurt the football team.” (Courtney Cronin)

called RB muffed kickoff return “unacceptable” because they “value the ball and on that particular play we didn’t and it hurt the football team.” (Courtney Cronin) Hightower talked about WR DeAndre Carter ending the game as the kickoff and punt returner: “I’m totally comfortable with DeAndre doing such. That’s why he did it to finish the game.” (Cronin)

Eagles

The Eagles added OL Mekhi Becton from the Jets to play guard who spent his career in New York at tackle. Philadelphia OL coach Jeff Stoutland outlined why they felt Becton would work out at guard and described when he started getting reps there.

“You guys have heard me speak about critical factors before, and when those all start to align? Basically, for that position, (things) like explosive power, keep the pocket firm,” Stoutland said, via Rueben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I’m saying to myself, Wait a second, 6-foot-7? There’s things that are aligning up with what we’re looking for (in a guard), like Brandon Brooks (or Landon) Dickerson, like the guys that you can’t push back into the quarterback.”

“So we talked about it as a group and we tried it out a little bit in the spring and he was moving better on screens. You get a little concerned about out in space, stuff like that, which Isaac (Seumalo) was incredible at. So we started doing these things and it was like, ‘Holy cow, we might have something here.'”

Stoutland compared Becton’s ability to pick things up to OT Jordan Mailata as he seems to understand concepts immediately.

“It was an opportunity for him and then it just took off. When I started coaching Jordan Mailata, the sky is the limit with Jordan. You could mold him the way you wanted, and it’s still a huge upside to Jordan. He’s still learning and getting better. Believe me when I tell you that.”

“When you teach him something, you see it the next day. It’s really incredible. Whereas some players, I don’t know, they just don’t get it right away. It’s like, ‘Did you really mean that?’ So he either trusts me or he believes in what we’re doing, but it’s showing up and it’s exciting to coach a guy like that.”

Lions