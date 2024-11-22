NFC Notes: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Jacobs, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer doesn’t think it’s over for Bears HC Matt Eberflus just yet but inspiring some confidence down the stretch will be important for him.

Lions

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown said they have already moved on from their big 52-6 win over the Jaguars in Week 11.

“Right now is not really the time to think about that,” St. Brown said, via Jared Ramsey of the Detroit Free Press. “Right now we are just in the thick of it. We’re in it one week at a time.”

Jared Goff mentioned they are always striving to reach “perfection” and the entire team is aware of how much potential they have.

“We know what our potential can be,” Goff said. “So it becomes a waste if you’re not trying to reach for perfection, strive for that. It’s really never attainable what you are going for but we got a group of guys that are so dang talented and are such hard workers and want that greatness.”

Goff added nothing has come easy for them and Detroit cannot afford to rest on their laurels.

“None of this is easy,” Goff said. “I know we scored 52 but everything is extremely hard in this league. We’ve been playing well, we’ve been doing a lot of good things on offense, but by no means would I ever characterize anything we are doing as easy or without effort. It’s a lot of hard work.”

Packers

The Packers had two drives stall out inside the Bears’ 10-yard line in Week 11. Packers RB Josh Jacobs said they need to be “perfect” when that close to the goal line.

“I feel like sometimes we pick the wrong time to, like, have a MA (missed assignment) and things like that,” Jacobs said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “We might have a mishap here, and it’s like, not in here. In the red zone, you gotta be perfect. Everybody gotta do they job and (then) some. In this league, it’s always hard when you going against good teams, especially down there where the field gets tighter, so it’s really just on us.”

Green Bay notably tried to convert 4th-and-goal from six yards out but fell short. Matt LaFleur explained they didn’t have many possessions at that point of the game and were unsure how many more chances they’d have to score.

“There weren’t very many possessions,” LaFleur said. “You just didn’t know when you were going to get the ball back. You could put it like this because this is something you always kind of talk about after the fact: ‘Did we do the right thing?’ I have long conversations with (assistant quarterbacks coach and game management specialist) Connor Lewis, and he was like, ‘Well, you can look at it like this: We can kick the field goal, get the 3 points. That would make it 19-17, and then they had the 50-yard drive.’ … Who knows what happens if they get the ball at the 30 versus they get the ball at the minus-2-yard line, so who knows how it would have played out? I did check with our (staff about) the analytic deal, and I guess it was a difference of, like, 2 percent or 3 percent or something like that in favor of going for it, but that’s not why. I don’t care about that at the end of the day. That doesn’t matter to me. I was just curious, so it’s basically a flip of a coin.”

Packers QB Jordan Love expressed confidence in their offense’s ability to get the job done.

“I think we had some (opportunities), and obviously I think we left a couple plays out there, but like I said, they’re very good in the red zone and third down,” Love said. “We knew that coming into the game. Obviously, red zone, you want to put up more points. You want to finish a drive with touchdowns.”