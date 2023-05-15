NFC Notes: Andy Dalton, Michael Thomas, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

The Falcons have been one of the worst teams in the league at getting after the opposing quarterback for a few seasons now, and fixing that has been a big priority. One of the moves they made was drafting third-round DE Zach Harrison, a talented player from a D-line factory at Ohio State who didn’t quite put it together in college but has the physical traits to be a good NFL player.

“I feel like I need to become a better player,” Harrison said via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Honestly, I feel like I can improve in all areas of my game. It’s a different game than college. You’re going against grown men with kids and stuff like that. I need to take the next step in all phases to have that same production.”

Harrison is big and long at 6-6 and over 270 pounds, so he’s looking forward to studying under the 6-8, 300-pound Calais Campbell, who’s going into his 16th season.

“He’s a big, long guy,” Harrison said. “That’s kind of what I am, too. Taking aspects of that, how he uses his length and how he uses his power is kind of similar. I just want to learn the intricacies and the details that I don’t know yet.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Frank Reich notes that QB Andy Dalton will take first-team reps but added the team will eventually make the transition to first-overall pick Bryce Young.

“When he’s ready, when it’s best for the team, that’s when we’ll look to make the transition,” Reich said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com. “But when we come back out Monday, Andy will be taking reps with the ones. Bryce will be with the twos. But Bryce is gonna get a lot of reps. He’ll likely even get a few more than Andy just as the new guy.”

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen still believes in WR Michael Thomas and thinks he has the ability to catch 100 passes in a season: “Oh, absolutely he can. He’s worked so hard. (at getting healthy) over the last 2-3 years and while the results haven’t been good as we all hoped, it’s not because of a lack of effort or desire by him, that’s for sure.” (Katherine Terrell)