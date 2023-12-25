NFC Notes: Arik Armstead, Drew Lock, Geno Smith, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan replied to questions about DL Arik Armstead, who has missed three straight games due to a foot injury similar to the one he dealt with last season.

“Yes, we’re concerned,” Shanahan responded, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “We do think he has a chance each week, but I’d say it’s a little more the foot than the knee, something that’s bothering for a little bit. I’m just hoping the pain will go down.”

Rams

The Rams worked out LS Alex Matheson. (Aaron Wilson)

Seahawks

With Seattle’s season on the line, Seahawks QB Geno Smith came through for his NFL-leading fourth game-winning drive, tossing the go-ahead touchdown against the Titans in the final minute. He said he wanted to match backup QB Drew Lock who came up clutch for Seattle last week against the Eagles in a similar situation.

“I’m thinking just like last week,” Smith said via the team’s website. “I feel like Drew did a great job last week and we had a chance to match it this week. As I’m going out there, I’m not thinking about anything else besides the situation, knowing we got four downs. I think we had two or three timeouts left. So, we had a bunch of time, about three minutes. I was thinking about the situation and how we can get in the end zone. I thought Shane (Waldron) did a great job. I thought protection held up great. Obviously, receivers did a great job of getting open, and Colby made a heck of a catch to seal the deal right there.”

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said after the game he was thrilled for Smith, who has battled a little more inconsistency in 2023 compared to his breakout season last year. It’s sparked some frustration with certain parts of the fanbase. But Carroll sounded like a coach who was quite pleased with his quarterback.

“He’s in such a good place,” Carroll said. “He believes so strongly that it’s going to happen, and it’s going to get done and his guys are going to come through for him. And that belief it transfers, translates to other guys, they feel him. So they go through and do what they’re supposed to do, and it comes out well. He’s having an enormous impact on these guys just because his mentality is so strong and so consistent.”

Carroll after the team’s win over the Titans: “We executed beautifully in that situation where you gotta wait and be patient to make plays and Geno did a great job.” (Curtis Crabtree)