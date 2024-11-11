NFC Notes: Marshon Lattimore, Azeez Ojulari, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says heading into the trade deadline, the Chiefs believed they were in a pole position to land CB Marshon Lattimore from the Saints.

Per Jones, Kansas City had upped its offer from a 2026 third-rounder to its own 2025 third after learning of interest from the Ravens but wasn't willing to offer the Titans' third-round selection in 2025 acquired by trading CB L'Jarius Sneed this offseason.

After doing extensive homework on Lattimore, Washington jumped into talks. While the Commanders also weren't willing to offer the early third in 2025 they got from the Eagles for WR Jahan Dotson that belonged to Miami, they put their own third on the table plus a fourth and a swap of fifth and sixth-round picks. The Chiefs weren't willing to match that and started looking for other cornerback options.

Jones mentions Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes was available before the trade deadline but Washington didn't get any takers.

Commanders CB Benjamin St-Juste on the Steelers' last touchdown attempt on Sunday: "Sometimes I get caught up in trying to make the play so much that I try to guard everything. In these situations, you've got to pick and choose and you've got to pick the right option. You got to play the fade. That's what he likes to do. That's what Russ is good at." (Nicki Jhabvala)

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said if a doctor says he needs surgery he'll have it in New York this week and added if he avoids surgery it's nearly six to eight weeks of recovery as opposed to three to four months. (Calvin Watkins)

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy on the team's morale: "Morale? We all want to win. It's frustrating and it's hard, and because you got to answer questions like this but I don't see really any drop off. Good to be home, need to win a home game, haven't won a home game this year." (Ed Werder)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked if they ever considered trading EDGE Micah Parsons: "No. Absolutely not. We want Micah Parsons. He's integral to our future. We (Jerry, Stephen Jones, Will McClay) haven't had one conversation ever about not having Micah Parsons on the team. Ever." (Machota)

Giants

Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari frequently came up in trade discussions ahead of the deadline but wound up staying put in New York. Ojulari said he was glad to stay on the team.

“It’s cool that I don’t have to move or anything,” Ojulari said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I’m happy to be here and ready to keep going.”

Ojulari understands trades are a part of the business but added everything is still going smoothly for him on the team.

“It’s part of the business, but I can’t control that,” Ojulari said. “I feel like everything is smooth. Nothing crazy, nothing scary.”

Ojulari is glad to be past trade rumors and to just focus on the remaining season ahead.

“I’m happy it’s behind me,” Ojulari said. “I’m locked in on this [next] game now. I don’t have to focus on all the other stuff or learn a new defense.”

Giants DT D.J. Davidson was fined $5,964.06 for unnecessary roughness (facemask), while LB Micah McFadden was fined $5,966 for unnecessary roughness (hip-drop tackle) in Week 9.