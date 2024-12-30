NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Commanders, Falcons

Buccaneers

Buccaneers DB Christian Izien was fined $5,102 for unnecessary roughness (blindside block) in Week 16.

was fined $5,102 for unnecessary roughness (blindside block) in Week 16. Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield had a big game against the Panthers, throwing for five touchdowns. He became the fifth player in NFL history with 350 or more passing yards, 5 or more touchdown passes, a 150 or better passer rating, and an 80 percent or better completion percentage.

Commanders

Washington came back in the second half to knock off the Falcons and clinch a postseason berth in Week 17. Commanders TE Zach Ertz credited QB Jayden Daniels for their success and described how blessed the franchise is to have someone of his caliber.

“It comes down to having a really good quarterback in this league,” Ertz said, via ESPN’s John Keim. “And from the moment I got here, seeing Jayden out there, I continually said this guy isn’t someone that’s going to be good, he’s good now.”

“And when you have that position situated in this league, you have a chance. This organization is in a great spot for years to come.”

Ertz touched on Daniels’ quiet confidence where they all know he can get the job done without any extra theatrics.

“He’s the most mature rookie I’ve ever been around. He exudes a quiet confidence. He’s not a rah-rah guy. We all know how good he is and how much confidence we have in him. He doesn’t need to say anything.”

Falcons

Atlanta’s defense has taken a step since the bye week in all phases of the game which has put them in a position to control their playoff hopes. Falcons DC Jimmy Lake believes the pass rush was disruptive all year but they have finally started to turn the pressure into sacks.

“It’s because the work was put in. There were some games where, again, you should look at the stat sheet, and everyone saw all zero sacks, but we affected the quarterback,” Lake said, via Amna Subhan of the team’s website. “We made him throw an interception. We made him get off the spot and throw it out of bounds, and they’ve got to punt. So, even though we didn’t get the direct result on the stat sheet, the work that they were doing was paying off. And now, it is cool. Obviously, the last three weeks, we’ve got some production, and it’s a nice reward for those guys for all the work that they’ve put in.”

Lake credits the run defense for getting teams in pass-obvious situations where they can get after the passer and create negative plays.

“Our rush defense has been the best its been in the last month. And that’s what creates [opportunities for] us to be able to go after the passer. So first-and-10, if we’re stuffing the run in; second-and-10, here we go — we can pin our ears back and then all of a sudden we stuff them there.”