NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers are back in control of the NFC South following another strong performance from QB Baker Mayfield in Week 17. Tampa Bay OT Tristan Wirfs spoke on the difference in dynamic between Mayfield from Tom Brady and how his desire to bond with the offensive line has elevated their performance.

“Everyone always says he’s a lineman in a quarterback’s body,” Wirfs said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “The O-line is going to hang out tonight and watch the Falcons-Commanders game. He’ll be there. He hangs out with us all the time. We do things together. Mine and his kids are eight days apart. We get to do a lot of stuff together. We’re able to do stuff with him that we couldn’t do with Tom just because of who Tom was.”

“We go out to dinner with Bake. We get drinks with Bake. We go to the movies, do whatever. To have that relationship off the field is pretty special.”

The Buccaneers worked out OT Garret Greenfield on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson.

Falcons

The Falcons brought in four defensive linemen for workouts on Tuesday including DL Ralph Holley, DE DeVere Levelston, DE John Morgan, and DE Garrett Nelson, via Aaron Wilson.

Panthers

Joseph Person of The Athletic analyzed the Panthers’ offensive roster and gave insight into what players could be back in 2025.

At quarterback, Person expects Bryce Young to be the starter moving forward and mentions Andy Dalton ‘s desire to return as Young’s backup.

to be the starter moving forward and mentions ‘s desire to return as Young’s backup. Person’s first definitive statement comes at the tight-end position, where he believes Tommy Tremble is worth re-signing because of his “work ethic and all-around skill set.”

is worth re-signing because of his “work ethic and all-around skill set.” On the offensive line, Person believes they will allow Austin Corbett to walk in free agency because of the money invested at guard along with C Cade Mays ‘ performance.

to walk in free agency because of the money invested at guard along with C ‘ performance. Person also notes Carolina has a decision to make with OT Ikem Ekwonu, as they could pick up his fifth-year option or extend him at a lower annual value.