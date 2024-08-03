NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Jonathan Mingo, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Before receiving a $100 million extension to remain in Tampa Bay this offseason, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield went through ups and downs with three teams. Mayfield is grateful to continue his career in Tampa and looks forward to the added responsibility.

“For me, it’s going to make settling in here and understanding the potential that we have,” Mayfield said, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “If we’re able to achieve our potential that we have here — it’s going to be an unbelievable story.”

“To look back and see how quickly we got settled in, it’s so amazing. To be able to sign an extended deal to stay here and have her here and just be so happy, to build a great group of friends and be in a great place in life, it makes a difference when you play football. You play a lot more free. You don’t have as many distractions. Yeah, I have a lot more responsibility now. There’s no doubt about that. But it makes it so much more worth it.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Jonathan Mingo believes his first full offseason in the NFL will show in his improved attention to smaller details.

“I just got a better feel for the game,” Mingo said, via Anthony Rizzuti of the Panthers Wire. “Going from a college offense to an NFL offense, getting used to signals and everything, being in the huddle, hearing the whole play call, knowing what I got, knowing the splits and everything, the timing. All that matters in the league—you can get away with it in college, but you can’t do that in the NFL. So just trying to be a little more detailed.”

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen said WR A.T. Perry has been okay but they are looking for him to step up and make plays: “Plenty talented enough to be on this team and make plays for us, but we need to see it more often out at practice.” (Nick Underhill)

Saints QB Derek Carr says he's doubled up the practice reps before they go live every day to help him get ahead learning OC Klint Kubiak's offense. (Jonathan Jones)