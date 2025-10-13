NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Tez Johnson, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers pulled off another win in Week 6 with multiple receiver injuries that led to rookies Tez Johnson and Kameron Johnson stepping into bigger roles. Tez Johnson outlined how the two Johnsons have formed a bond as a seventh-round pick and an undrafted free agent rookie in a talented receiver room.

“(We’re) the Johnson and Johnson brothers,” Tez Johnson said of himself and Kameron, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “You know what I mean? Our games are similar. Obviously, he’s a little bit bigger, a little beefier than me. But that’s my dawg. I love him.”

Despite multiple injuries to key contributors, Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield explained his trust in all of their players which has allowed them to continue to stack wins.

“I truly and genuinely trust the guys that are in there,” Mayfield said. “They’re ready. We talked throughout the week, and those guys are on the same page. That’s real. I trust these guys even though some of them might not have played a lot of ball. … The defense played great. Special teams as well. That’s complementary football.”

Per Greg Auman, Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin and RB Bucky Irving will remain out on Monday, while WR Mike Evans is expected to return. (Greg Auman)

and RB will remain out on Monday, while WR is expected to return. (Greg Auman) Bucs receiver Jalen McMillan remains in a neck brace two months after his severe sprain in August, but hasn’t had any setbacks. On course for a December return right now. (Auman)

Falcons

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell : “It’s good to be back out with the guys, just ready to get back to it. (The Bills) have an explosive team. Monday night, prime time at the Benz, I’m happy I’m 100 percent and ready to go.” (Josh Kendall)

: “It’s good to be back out with the guys, just ready to get back to it. (The Bills) have an explosive team. Monday night, prime time at the Benz, I’m happy I’m 100 percent and ready to go.” (Josh Kendall) Atlanta OC Zac Robinson raved about OT Elijah Wilkinson : “Can’t say enough good things about Elijah (Wilkinson), he has been awesome. That whole group has been playing well.” (Josh Kendall)

raved about OT : “Can’t say enough good things about Elijah (Wilkinson), he has been awesome. That whole group has been playing well.” (Josh Kendall) Robinson was asked if he had been contacted by Oklahoma State after they fired their head coach: “I’ll kind of leave that and just focus on today and progressing this week.” (Kendall)

Falcons S Xavier Watts has recorded two interceptions so far this season. Atlanta S Jessie Bates praised the rookie, saying teams need to stop targeting him: “At this point, they need to stop throwing at X and start throwing at me.” (Josh Kendall)

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said WR Jalen Coker is close to returning and the team will open the practice window for OL Austin Corbett this week. (Darin Gantt)

said WR is close to returning and the team will open the practice window for OL this week. (Darin Gantt) Panthers DB Nick Scott was fined $7,431 for striking/kicking/kneeing.